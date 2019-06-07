LAS VEGAS — Albany’s Garret Ball made the cut after three rounds at the USBC Senior Masters bowling tournament at Sam’s Town.
Ball was in 43rd after the third round with a total of 3,275. He scored a 1,073 on the first day, 1,150 on the second day and rolled a total of 1,052 on Day 3.
In the match play portion of the tournament, which began Friday, Ball lost in the first round to Bob Rosenau, 582-617.
But he rebounded in the elimination bracket on Friday, winning a match 682-549 against Peter Knopp. But in the next round, also on Friday, Ball fell 532-615 to Gary Morgan and was eliminated from the tournament.
Another mid-valley bowler, Eric Parker of Lebanon, did not make the cut to match play, finishing 271st with a three-round total of 2,746.