Austin Crowson's pro baseball career put on hold after solid start

Austin Crowson walked away from his first season of professional baseball last summer with reason to believe his career had started off on the right foot.
But getting back to mound and proving his worth will have to wait.
Like athletes across the globe, the former Monroe High School left-hander’s passion has been put on hold as the world deals with the spread of the coronavirus.
Crowson, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, headed home from spring training in Florida this week after learning that baseball activities are suspended for at least the next two months.
“I’m feeling really good about the progress I’m making. I’m excited to get back to it,” he said.
In 22 ⅓ innings over 13 games with the Phillies rookie-level affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, Crowson went 5-1 with a 2.82 earned-run average. He got victories in his last two games and didn’t allow an earned run in his final four outings, a span of 9 ⅔ innings.
He struck out the side in a one-inning stint in his final appearance of the season.
“I felt really good about the control I had with all my pitches,” said Crowson, who struck out 17 and walked 12. “It doesn’t matter how hard you throw. It’s location. Just being strategic when it comes to the batter you’re facing.”
It was a big jump in five years from when he starred at Monroe, where he helped lead the Dragons to two straight state championship games, including a title in 2014.
Crowson began his collegiate career at Lane Community College, playing two seasons at the Eugene school. He was a combined 12-3 with a 2.33 earned run average and 122 strikeouts over 24 games with 21 starts.
After finishing at Lane in 2017, he was taken by the New York Yankees in the 26th round of the Major League Baseball draft that year. He decided to pass on that opportunity and continue his education and development at the University of Nevada the following spring.
It didn’t work out in Reno, as Crowson didn’t play in the Wolf Pack’s first 10 games. He took a redshirt season and transferred to Western Oregon, where he played the 2019 campaign.
Crowson said Monmouth was a good landing spot because he had several former teammates playing there, it was a “really good group of guys” and that they all played for each other.
Crowson had a strong season with the Wolves, going 4-1 with a 3.66 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 19 walks in 39-plus innings. He was named to the all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team. His April 25 no-hitter against Concordia was Western's third in the school’s NCAA Division II era.
“I definitely had its ups and down,” Crowson said. “By the end of it I was really comfortable with how I was throwing. Everything felt good.”
About a month after Western ended its season at 30-13, he was drafted by the Phillies in the 39th round. Three weeks later, Crowson was on the mound for the first time to represent his new team and make his first appearance as a professional. He gave up three hits and one earned run while recording two outs
“I was honestly pretty nervous my first time,” Crowson said. “I settled down the rest of the season. It went really well after that.”
His team performed well and was set to participate in the league playoffs before Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 Atlantic storm, put an end to the season.
Crowson was at the Phillies’ complex in Clearwater, Florida, for a little less than two weeks when he learned March 15 that he would be returning home to Oregon. The best-case scenario is he’ll be headed back in mid-May.
In a few more weeks, he would have learned if would join a team or remain in Clearwater for extended spring training.
“I just get here and I’m sent home two weeks into it, so it’s been pretty crazy,” Crowson said.
So he’ll return to training with Travis Osborne, a Grants Pass-based strength and conditioning coach Crowson met while playing for a Medford collegiate summer-league team.
This winter, with Crowson at home in Monroe, Osborne would send him training plans and Crowson would go to a facility in Junction City to work out.
In Florida, Crowson and his teammates had coaches telling them daily what they needed to work on and where to focus for progress in the long run.
Crowson said the instruction he received throughout his college days and now beyond has been instrumental in his improvement as a pitcher.
“I feel like it’s helped me get more control, instead of just trying to throw it by guys the entire time,” he said. “I actually have to plan an attack on a hitter, instead of just throwing three fastballs right by him.”