Area golf courses taking health safety precautions to protect customers, employees

The spread of the coronavirus has brought a new reality and health safety rules to follow and enforce for area golf courses.
Many, but not all, have remained open as course employees do their best to keep everything that golfers touch sanitized between uses.
The universal mandate among those courses reached Friday is that flagsticks are not to be touched. Many have turned their cups upside down, eliminating the need to retrieve your ball after finishing a hole.
Diamond Woods Golf Course, south of Monroe, has posted on its website the course’s new regulations.
No more than four people are allowed in the pro shop at one time. Flagsticks are to remain in the hole at all times, and it’s recommended that any putts within three feet should be considered good.
Golfers not from the same household must use separate carts. Also, pencils for scoring rounds are no longer supplied.
Though not required, players are asked to book online and pre-pay in order to cut down on face-to-face interactions.
While many recreational activities in public places have been shut down, golf has remained an option. The stretch of dry weather in recent weeks was a big plus.
“We’ve had just huge days,” said Rachele Stevens, pro shop manager at Albany’s Golf Club of Oregon.
The course has shut down its food service and driving range and closed its pro shop, setting up a table at the front door to check in golfers. Only one person per driving cart is allowed. Tee times have been spread out to follow social distancing suggestions.
Jim Hays, owner of Golf City Par 3, north of Corvallis, says his course permits just one person at a time in its small pro shop. Rented clubs are wiped down between uses.
League are continuing, but those participants can play any time in the afternoon instead of on a set schedule. The course has signage telling players to leave flagsticks in the holes.
Golf City’s restaurant remains open for takeout orders.
Pineway Golf Course has closed its restaurant but remains open for golf.
Carts and counters are being wiped down between uses at the course southeast of Lebanon, an employee there said.
Trysting Tree Golf Club, just east of Corvallis, was the only area course closed as of Friday.
But general manager Sean Arey says that might change soon. With Washington Governor Jay Inslee making his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation earlier this week, golf courses across that state ceased operations.
Arey, also Trysting Tree’s head golf professional, said he expected Oregon to follow suit.
Trysting Tree, on Oregon State University property, is an asset of the OSU Foundation but isn’t governed by Oregon State. A decision to close the course temporarily last Monday was made by Trysting Tree’s board of directors.
Arey said closing was a difficult decision and one not taking lightly. It came immediately after a wave of golfers played the course the previous weekend. Spring is normally the unofficial kickoff for golf season in Oregon.
Trysting Tree followed the CDC guidelines and asked its golfers to participate in social distancing.
“That’s all good, but there are just too many moving parts out there,” Arey said.
In short, it became impossible to make the course 100% sterile.
Trysting Tree asked its customers not to touch the flagsticks, and about 90% heeded those instructions.
“We still have people that are non-believers, that this could be a thing,” said Arey, who has worked at the course for 29 years.
Trysting Tree could have closed its bathrooms and removed all the pins. But the monitoring it would take to make sure everyone on the 18-hole course was following all the healthy safety rules wasn’t feasible. Course officials didn’t want to take the risk of someone getting sick.
“We just felt like it would be safest for our consumer and our employees,” Arey said.
