ROSEBURG — The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take a 7-6 win against the Medford Mustangs at the Tyree Oil Fathers’ Day Tournament.
Medford took a 6-5 lead with two runs in the top of the inning and was one out away from the win but Ryan Hall was hit by a pitch and Taylor Holder and Walker Riney came up with singles to push the final two runs across.
Holder was 2 for 3 with a double, Riney and Cooper Hartsell both had two RBIs and Caleb Beach had two hits for the Marketmen.
Corvallis (6-3) wraps up the tourney on Sunday.