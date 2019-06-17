After a stellar tournament showing in Roseburg over the weekend, the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen kept the bats hot Monday and got a doubleheader split.
Corvallis topped the Keizer Crushers 12-5 to close out the night on a strong note after dropping the opening game 6-4. The Marketmen (8-4) batted around in the first and second innings to jump out to an early 8-2 lead and cruised to victory despite some early struggles of their own.
Grant Carley led off the game with a single and later stole third base before scoring on a wild pitch. From there, the Corvallis offense kept ticking and took advantage of several Keizer errors.
“That’s something that we need to continue to do,” Carley said of Corvallis’s early success. “I think in the past week we’ve kind of struggled with getting the offense and the defense going in the same games — it’s either one or the other sometimes. So for us, I think if we can get both of those going at the same time, it’s going to be hard to stop.
Ben Leid and Walker Riney each cracked run-scoring singles in the opening innings, and Corvallis took advantage of two walks and two hit batsmen from Crushers starter Ownen Bischoff.
The Crushers found success of their own in the early innings — taking advantage of Corvallis starter Taylor Holder’s shaky command — and cut the Corvallis lead to 8-4 in the fourth inning.
Holder tossed four innings and surrendered just five hits but allowed six walks as the Crushers ran his pitch count up during a sporadic second inning.
“That’s sort of been our theme with the pitching staff this year,” Corvallis head coach Evan Hilberg said. “So far this year, when we throw strikes and get ahead we do really well — it keeps our defense engaged and keeps our offense at the plate. When we’re not, we tend to play worse defense and let more runners on base and lose that edge. … (Holder) struggled a little bit here and there but was able to bounce back and keep us in the game.”
In the top of the fifth inning, Bora Haller came in to replace Holder on the mound and replaced starting right fielder Ryan Hall in the eight-hole of the batting order. Haller, who normally only operates as a pitcher for Corvallis, got a rare chance at the plate and made the most of it.
Haller worked a full count and then roped a leadoff single up the middle, sending the Corvallis dugout into a frenzy. He later came around to score on a wild pitch.
“Most of our pitchers hit a lot during the regular high school season, so it feels good knowing that we have a (pitcher only) who can come out, shove and then go out and crack a base hit," Ethan Krupp said. "We have a lot of guys that would be starting on any other legion team in the state and they just come out and play hard."
That leadoff single wasn’t the only at-bat Haller would get that inning, though; the Marketmen batted around for the third time in the game, drawing four walks off of two different Keizer pitchers as they racked up four runs and pushed the lead to 12-5.
In the opening game, the Marketmen staged a late rally but fell just short and lost 6-4. Trailing 5-2 in the sixth inning, Franklin Leonard cracked a two-run single while batting out of the No. 9 spot to cut the Keizer lead to one run.
Carley followed with a double to center, but the Crushers escaped further trouble when they got Caleb Beach to ground out and end the inning.
In the seventh, Brooks Stearns reached first base on a one-out walk and represented the tying run. But Cooper Hartsell rolled into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Krupp fought through 6 ⅔ innings on the mound but struggled to find his command early. Keizer took advantage in the fifth when Danner Salisbury roped a bases-clearing double to give the Crushers a 5-2 lead.
For the Marketmen, Leonard went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Ben Leid went 2 for 2 and drove in a run.