The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen got the bats going early and didn’t let up as they cruised to a 13-11 win over the Eugene Challengers at Taylor Field.
The Marketmen racked up 17 hits and got huge performances from the middle of the lineup as they improved their record to 2-2 on the season.
Eugene took a 1-0 lead off of Corvallis starter Taylor Holder in the first. But despite racking up nine hits against the right-hander, the Challengers couldn’t get many more across the plate against Holder. The Crescent Valley junior, struck out three as he held the Challengers to three earned runs over five innings.
The Marketmen scored multiple runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings and tacked on three in the seventh to cap off their big offensive night. Caleb Beach went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Brooks Stearns was 4-for-5 with an RBI.
On Tuesday, Corvallis will be in action again when they face Keizer at Corvallis High School at 7 p.m.