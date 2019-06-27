MEDFORD — The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen jumped out to a quick lead and rolled to a 12-2 win against Klamath Falls in the Coach K Tournament.
Corvallis (11-10) scored five in the first and three in the second for an 8-0 lead and went up 10-2 at the end of the third.
Corvallis had 15 hits in the win. Brooks Stearns was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Cooper Hartsell was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Ben Leid was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Caleb Beach was 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs.
The Marketmen take on the Perth Heat Friday.