ROSEBURG — A diving, run-saving catch in center field by Brendan Bliss capped Mid-Valley’s 3-2 win against Hillsboro on Monday in an Oregon AAA American Legion baseball state tournament loser-out game at Legion Field.
The Southpaws scored three in the third, including a two-run double from Taylor Holder, and never trailed. Cody Johnson pitched 5⅓ innings in the start and Chase Reynolds finished the game on the mound.
Mid-Valley (25-15) advances to play another elimination game at noon Tuesday against Dallas, which lost 1-0 to Medford on Monday night.
"At this point it's one game at a time until you get to Wednesday," said Mid-Valley coach Troy Babbitt, whose team bounced back from a 12-0 loss in six innings to Medford on Sunday. The state championship will be decided Wednesday.
As he did in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Salem, Holder provided a big hit Monday.
Caleb Beach and Brenden Bliss walked to start off the third, and Cade Perrizo was hit by a pitch with one out.
Holder then doubled to left to score two. Saturday, his three-run double to left scored three to break open the game against Salem. The Southpaws’ final run Monday came on a wild pitch later in the inning.
Hillsboro (30-11) got two runs back in the fourth after Johnson allowed walks to two of the first three batters. Dillon McNeil drove in a run with a single and another scored on a fielding error.
Johnson pitched around another fielding error to the leadoff batter in the fifth. He walked the first batter in the sixth and got a strikeout before giving way to Reynolds, who recorded the final two outs of the frame.
In the seventh, Reynolds struck out the first batter before a single by Michael Bennett, who went to second on a ground out.
Bliss then chased down a Rowan Ramsay fly ball, diving toward the fence to make the grab to end the game.
Johnson allowed two hits, one earned run and four walks with four strikeouts.
"Cody Johnson was phenomenal on the hill," Babbitt said.
Reynolds gave up one hit with one strikeout and got the save.
Kevin Crowell and Connor Spevacek had the other Mid-Valley hits.
Mid-Valley opened its tournament with a 5-2 win against Salem on Saturday before losing 12-0 to Medford in six innings on Sunday.
