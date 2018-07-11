SALEM — Mid-Valley split its American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday against Salem Withnell at Willamette University.
Taylor Holder pitched a complete-game shutout for the Southpaws (21-11, 9-2 Area III) in the opener, a 5-0 victory. Holder allowed four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Adam Rappe was 2 for 4 and Kevin Crowell 1 for 2 with a double. Both had two RBIs.
Game two slipped away from Mid-Valley in the second half of the contest, with Salem (4-5 Area III) taking a 6-4 win. The Southpaws led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning but gave up a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Crowell was Mid-Valley's starting pitcher. He allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks. The Southpaws committed five errors.
Connor Spevacek was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Caleb Beach and Brendan Bliss were both 2 for 4.
Mid-Valley won Tuesday's three-game series opener 8-7 in Albany.
The Southpaws play a nonleague road game against the Portland Barbers on Friday and then play a rescheduled league game at Newport (2-7 Area III) on Sunday.
Mid-Valley finishes the regular season next week against Corvallis (7-5 Area III).
