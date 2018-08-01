ROSEBURG — Mid-Valley slayed the giant of Oregon AAA American Legion baseball.
The Southpaws built a five-run lead Wednesday and never trailed, beating four-time defending state champion Medford 6-2 in the state championship game at Legion Field.
Two RBIs from Adam Rappe and a solid pitching effort over the final 2⅓ innings by Cade Perrizo sparked Mid-Valley (28-15) to the victory over Medford (40-11), which won its first three games of the eight-team double-elimination tournament but dropped the last two.
It is the first AAA American Legion title for an Albany-based team since 1954 and the third in Albany baseball history.
“As enjoyable a moment as I’ve had since I’ve been with these guys,” said seventh-year Mid-Valley head coach Troy Babbitt, whose team was knocked out of the postseason by Medford in three of the last four seasons.
The Southpaws got some help from Briley Knight, who played for the 2017 team and was on this summer’s roster. Before Wednesday, he had not played with Mid-Valley this summer.
Knight, a 2018 Crescent Valley High grad and Oregon 5A player of the year this spring playing for the West Coast League’s Corvallis Knights, pitched four shutout innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He was also 1 for 2 at the plate with two runs scored.
Knight will play baseball at the University of Utah.
Medford lodged a protest after the game with American Legion baseball officials regarding Knight's eligibility, according to the Medford Mail Tribune. The protest appears to center around whether a player is allowed to play on more than one team.
Contacted several hours after the game, Babbitt said he had received the regional tournament information but had not been informed about the protest.
Mid-Valley won four straight tournament games after losing 12-0 in six innings to Medford on Sunday. The Southpaws got past Corvallis 4-3 earlier in the day Wednesday to advance to the title game.
Perrizo admitted his team was a little disheartened by the loss to Medford, but the players remained confident. Winning the title, he said, was "so amazing."
"It doesn't really hit you that you can do it until you've done it," he said.
Babbitt said his team's pitching and defense were keys to the title.
"We executed like that all weekend long except for that one game," he said.
With the championship, Mid-Valley moves on to the Northwest Region 7 tournament, which begins next Wednesday in Missoula, Mont. The Southpaws will open play versus the Washington state champion, which will be decided Thursday.
Mid-Valley started quickly with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
A Knight single to left field, Perrizo walk and a Taylor Holder infield single loaded the bases with no outs.
Rappe drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Kevin Crowell then bunted to the first base side, but Medford pitcher Jacob Melton couldn’t field the ball cleanly. Crowell was safe and the second run scored.
Evan Cyrus walked to load the bases with one out, but Cooper Hartsell grounded into a double play.
With Knight and the defended behind him keeping Medford at bay, the Southpaws added three more in the fourth to lead 5-0.
Holder and Rappe had consecutive RBI singles, and the third run scored on a wild pitch.
Medford got on the scoreboard with two runs in the fifth.
Crowell, who took the loss as Sunday’s starter, struggled right away when he went to the mound to replace Knight. He allowed two singles and a walk, before getting a grounder for the first out of the frame.
Perrizo came on in relief and gave up walks to the first two batters he faced to load the bases. But he got the next batter to pop out to end it.
Mid-Valley got one run back in the next half inning on Perrizo’s RBI sacrifice fly following Caleb Beach’s walk and Jayce Lien’s double to right-center.
Perrizo worked around a leadoff single and a one-out fielding error to keep the Mustangs from scoring in the sixth. Adam Rappe started an inning-ending double play that kept the Southpaws with a four-run cushion.
Perrizo stayed on in the seventh and got the final three outs. He allowed a single after a leadoff strikeout, but finished the game with a fly ball and a grounder.
The Southpaws were playing their sixth game in five days. Jayce Lien’s complete game against Corvallis earlier in the day helped them preserve what pitching they had available.
In Perrizo, they were going with a player who had limited innings pitched this summer.
“Cade did a great job closing the door,” Babbitt said.
Mid-Valley outhit Medford 7-6 led by Holder's two.
Mid-Valley outfielder Brendan Bliss left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit in the face with a pitched ball while at bat. He had an ice bag on his face and remained at the ballpark for the rest of the game.
