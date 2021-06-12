American Legion baseball: Pitching depth, solid defense look to be strengths for Marketmen

Bumpus is the only player on the roster with Legion experience.

Hilberg said teammates who take mound will find it’s different than high school, where you only have to worry about two or three batters.

“Now it’s six or seven or eight across the board,” he said. “Experience will help, and of course we have a bunch of innings and guys will start to adapt to that and really learn how to pitch throughout a whole lineup and having to throw different pitches in different counts.”

Recent West Albany grad Luke Killinger, who has plans to play in college but has yet to sign, is among those who will eat up some of those innings.

He’s taking advantage of the opportunity this summer to get better and prepare for what’s next.

“The coaching staff is amazing. They’ve been helping me out on a lot of things, my swing, defense, just getting me right for the next level,” Killinger said. “I’m just trying to stay in the weight room, get bigger and stronger and add speed to my fastball if I can.”

Veteran coaches Jim Owre, Greg Smith, Larry Bumpus and Chad Hartsell returned this season to assist Hilberg.