American Legion baseball: Misfeldt, Van Eyk lead Corvallis to doubleheader sweep

Complete game pitching efforts by Justin Misfeldt and Jackson Van Eyk led Corvallis to a home doubleheader sweep of Mid-Coast in American Legion Area III baseball at Taylor Field.

Misfeldt took the mound for the first game, a 3-1 victory. He allowed seven hits, an unearned run and a walk with four strikeouts. Van Eyk pitched the second game, a 2-0 win. He gave up just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts over his seven innings.

Michael Cale had three hits and one RBI and Nick Webster two hits and two RBIs on the day. Carson Gerding and Cameron Ordway each had two hits, including a double in the nightcap.

Corvallis (10-12, 3-3) avenged a 4-3 loss Tuesday to Mid-Coast in Newport.

The Marketmen are next scheduled to play Friday at Mountainside at Sherwood High School.

