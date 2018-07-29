ROSEBURG — Joe Johnson was just too much for Mid-Valley on the mound Sunday afternoon.
The Southpaws managed only three hits against the Medford left-hander in a 12-0, six-inning loss in a winners bracket game at the Oregon AAA American Legion baseball state tournament at Legion Field.
Johnson struck out 10 with no walks and three hits allowed for Medford (39-9), the defending state champion.
Mid-Valley will try to stay alive in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament at 1 p.m. Monday when it plays Hillsboro, a 4-3 winner against Roseburg in a Sunday loser-out game.
Cade Perrizo had two hits and Caleb Beach one — all singles — for Mid-Valley (24-15), which had five baserunners and got runners as far as second base in just one inning.
That threat came in the fifth, with Medford already ahead 7-0.
With two outs, Cooper Hartsell was hit by a pitch, Beach grounded a single up the middle and Jayce Lien was hit by another pitch to load the bases. But Brenden Bliss struck out to end the inning.
The Mustangs jumped ahead with two runs in the second and four more in the third against Southpaws starter Kevin Crowell.
Medford had four straight hits, including two doubles, to open the four-run third inning.
Crowell was chased in the fourth, when Medford tacked on another. He went 3 1/3 innings after giving up eight hits, seven earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
The two Mid-Valley pitchers that followed – Bryce Efraimson and Ezra Lopez – also struggled to get outs. The Southpaws allowed seven walks in all.
Crowell pitched a 1-2-3 first inning and Efraimson did the same in the fifth with the help of a diving catch by Hartsell at third base for the final out of the frame.
Medford’s five runs in the sixth inning came on just two hits with the help of four walks, two with the bases loaded. Hartsell got three outs, on a double-play and a strikeout, after coming on late in the sixth.
Jacob Melton had three hits and three RBIs for the Mustangs, who play Dallas (36-10) in another winners bracket game Monday. Dallas defeated Corvallis 12-2 in six innings Sunday.
Mid-Valley, the Area III regular-season champion, opened the tournament Saturday with a 5-2 win against league rival Salem. Medford defeated Beaverton 2-1 despite collecting just three hits. Johnson pitched two shutout innings to close that one.
