ROSEBURG — Cooper Hartsell and Caleb Beach batted in runs in the top of the seventh to help Mid-Valley hold off Dallas 6-5 on Tuesday in an elimination game at the Oregon AAA American Legion baseball state tournament at Legion Field.
The Southpaws (26-15) would need both runs, as the Area III rival Dirtbags (36-12) scored once in the bottom of the seventh.
Chase Reynolds got the final four outs on the mound and took the win.
"A complete defensive effort, a collective effort on the mound and some timely hitting," said Mid-Valley coach Troy Babbitt.
In the seventh, Adam Rappe led off with a double to left field and scored two batters later on Hartsell’s single to right. Beach brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Dallas got a two-out RBI single by Treve Earhart to close the gap. But Reynolds drew the final out on a fly ball.
Mid-Valley advances to play rival Corvallis at noon Wednesday, with the winner getting four-time defending state champion Medford later in the day to decide the championship.
Corvallis defeated Medford 6-5 in nine inning on Tuesday. Mid-Valley and Corvallis have each won two elimination games since losing Sunday.
Beach and Cade Perrizo had two hits apiece and Beach had a team-high two RBIs. The Southpaws had four extra-base hits, with one in each of the first three innings.
Mid-Valley started fast with a run in the bottom of the first.
Caleb Beach led off with a single and Cade Perrizo followed with a double to the left field corner that scored Beach, just ahead of a tag at the plate.
Dallas took the lead in the bottom half on Jackson Holstad’s two-run home run to right.
Brendan Bliss, who had the game-winning catch Monday against Hillsboro, tied the game with a two-out run-scoring triple to right-center in the second. It was the first hit in the tournament for Bliss.
Mid-Valley went ahead on Holder’s RBI double in the third, then made it 4-2 in the fourth on a fielding error after a Beach infield single.
Dallas climbed within one in the fifth with a run against Holder in his second inning on the mound.
The Dirtbags then tied the game in the sixth. Holder left the game with two outs and the bases loaded. Reynolds walked the first batter he faced before getting a fly ball to end it.
Southpaws starting pitcher Evan Cyrus went three innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Then reliever Taylor Holder got the next eight outs.
Mid-Valley took two of three from Dallas in their regular-season league series.
