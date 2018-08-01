ROSEBURG — A pitchers’ duel turned into one filled with plenty of drama.
Corvallis scored twice in the top of the seventh inning but came up a run short in Mid-Valley’s 4-3 win Wednesday in the final elimination game of the Oregon AAA American Legion baseball tournament at Legion Field.
The Southpaws (27-15) rallied from an early deficit with two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings.
A runner tagged out at the plate for the second out of the seventh proved to be a big play.
With the Gerding Builders Marketmen (27-20) trailing by three, Ryan Hall led off with a bunt single against Mid-Valley pitcher Jayce Lien and went to second on Franklin Leonard’s ground out. Sean Little was then hit by a pitch.
Azel Bumpus followed with a single to right field, and Hall was unsuccessful trying to score from second, tagged out as he slid for home.
Justin Doyle singled to center to load the bases. The Southpaws then intentionally walked James Anderson, who earlier his a home run, to bring in a run. Logan Williams then was hit by the first pitch from Lien to make it 4-3.
But Kyle Killen lined out to Cooper Hartsell, who took a step or two to his left from his position at third base, to record the final out and give Mid-Valley a shot at a state championship.
Lien pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits, three earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.
Corvallis’ Grant Carley went five innings. He allowed 10 hits, four earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts. Aaron Osborne pitched one inning of scoreless relief.
Caleb Beach, Cade Perrizo, Kevin Crowell and Brendan Bliss all had two hits for the Southpaws, as did Little and Logan Williams for the Marketmen.
Anderson put Corvallis on the scoreboard first with a leadoff home run to left field in the second.
Mid-Valley loaded the bases in the second but didn’t score. Corvallis left a runner stranded at second in both the third and fifth.
The Southpaws broke through in the bottom of the fifth.
Bliss reached safely on an infield single and stole second and third with Caleb Beach at the plate. Beach then laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Bliss to tie the game.
Taylor Holder walked to load the bases and Tanner Rice walked in a two-out, bases-loaded situation to give Mid-Valley the lead.
The Southpaws added two runs in the sixth on four straight singles. A Hartsell grounder to center, consecutive bunt hits by Crowell and Bliss and Beach’s two-run single to left made it 4-1.
Both teams won two straight elimination games to face each other. Tuesday, Mid-Valley defeated Area III foe Dallas 6-5 and Corvallis edged Medford 7-6 in nine innings.
Corvallis took two of three games from Mid-Valley, the Area III champion, in their three-game regular-season series to close out the league schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.