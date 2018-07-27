A long string of returners and plenty of talent had the Mid-Valley Southpaws confident that they could win Area III this summer.
They did that, and now it’s on to the next goal.
The Albany-based Southpaws won the league to clinch a berth in the Oregon AAA American Legion state tournament. They’ll play Area III foe Salem Withnell at 4 p.m. Saturday at Roseburg’s Legion Field, site of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
“We’ve been solid pitching, solid hitting, defense and just being able to come together,” Mid-Valley’s Cade Perrizo said of the factors that have led to his team’s success. “Push everybody to play the best they can, I think that’s been instrumental.”
The Southpaws (23-14) started the season with 14 returners and carry 12 into the postseason, leading to initial chemistry that has continued to develop.
Mid-Valley’s Taylor Holder says winning state has always been the No. 1 priority, but there was work to be done first.
“We felt pretty confident about getting there,” Holder said. “We showed progress as the season went on. We started off a little rocky but then we really kicked it in to gear.”
The Southpaws have had to regroup and try to find some momentum as they enter the state tournament coming off consecutive 10-run rule losses.
Mid-Valley lost the July 18 rubber match of a three-game Area III series against rival Corvallis, 12-2, in six innings. A day later, the Southpaws fell 14-4 to visiting Roseburg in a nonleague game.
They took two days off and came back to practice, opening the session talking about putting the losses in the past and what was next.
“That’s the mentality and the experience we have with this group,” Southpaws coach Troy Babbitt said, noting that struggles help you get better. “They understand that. They did a good job of flushing and moving forward.”
Salem (26-16) swept host Grants Pass in their super regional. Mid-Valley will play Dallas, another Area III team, or Hillsboro, on Sunday. The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday.
“If we come out with the focus that we need and the competitiveness I know we can play with, I know we’re going to do good things,” Perrizo said. “I feel confident in our abilities.”
Marketmen to state
Corvallis did it the hard way but will join Mid-Valley in Roseburg.
In the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night at Taylor Field, Corvallis’ Grant Carley was called safe at first base on the tail end of what would have been an inning-ending double play in a tie ballgame with visiting Eugene.
Instead, the Gerding Builders Marketmen won the third game of the best-of-three super regional, 3-2, to advance. The teams split a Tuesday doubleheader.
The Marketmen (24-18) will play the host Dr. Stewart’s (22-20) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Roseburg (22-20) received an automatic state berth because it is hosting the tournament.
Corvallis was 11-14 earlier this month and has since won 13 of 17.
“Our guys individually have made progress and changed and gotten better, and as a team dynamic we’ve changed,” Marketmen coach Evan Hilberg said. “Had they not done that, who knows if we would be standing here now? We did and they stuck to it.”
Added Carley of his team’s resiliency: “It just says so much. It just shows how hard we worked through the season and how much we came together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.