American Legion baseball: Mid-Coast scores twice in seventh to beat Corvallis
alert

American Legion baseball: Mid-Coast scores twice in seventh to beat Corvallis

Corvallis Gerding Builders Logo

NEWPORT — Mid-Coast scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to get past visiting Corvallis 4-3 in an American Legion Area III baseball game.

Both runs against Marketmen pitcher Luke Killinger in the seventh were unearned. Corvallis committed three errors in the game and Mid-Coast two.

Carson Gerding, Nick Webster and Noah Dewey each had a hit for Corvallis (8-12, 1-3), and Dewey added two RBIs. Gerding, Cameron Ordway and Killinger each scored a run. Gerding and Ordway each had a stolen base.

The Marketmen scored all three of their runs in the first. Mid-Coast got runs in the first and second before walking off with one out in the seventh.

Corvallis starting pitcher Garrett Holpuch allowed six hits, two earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts in 4⅔ innings. Killinger gave up two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1⅔ innings.

