The momentum has been gathered, and now Corvallis Gerding Builders will try to turn it into a postseason run.
The Marketmen rallied after a few poor defensive games, finished their league season strong and are now just two wins from Oregon American Legion baseball’s AAA state tournament.
Corvallis (22-17) will play Eugene (22-22) in a best-of-three super regional beginning with a Tuesday doubleheader scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start at Taylor Field. If necessary, a third game would be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor.
“We knew what we needed to do,” said James Anderson, infielder, whose team won five of its last six Area III games to clinch home field advantage for the super regional round. “We did all that and hopefully we can do it in this play-in series.”
The two teams met in the same spot in 2017, with Eugene sweeping two home games to advance to state. This season, Eugene defeated Corvallis 12-9 on June 12 at Taylor in the Marketmen’s fourth game of the summer.
The state tournament begins Saturday in Roseburg. Mid-Valley won Area 3 to earn an automatic berth. Corvallis is Area 3's three seed, while Eugene is Area 4's fourth seed.
Five errors in back-to-back games cost Corvallis a chance at victories in the two games the team dropped in its Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament in early July that sank the Marketmen’s record to 11-14.
There was a team meeting in which the players were challenged to take more pride in what they do and reminded of the successful tradition of the program.
The tournament, which Corvallis had won the previous two years, has always been a landmark and a pivotal moment in the season.
Whatever was said in that meeting sparked a movement.
The Marketmen have largely found their footing on defense since, the offense took a step forward and the pitching continues to be a plus.
Corvallis won five straight, took two of three from Mid-Valley to stay home for the super regional and, coming off a successful showing at a Newport tournament last weekend, will ride a three-game winning streak into the state playoffs.
“The change in play has been good to see,” said coach Evan Hilberg. “It’s more in line with their expectations as well as ours.”
It’s been a stark difference from last year, when Corvallis started the season 21-2 but struggled down the stretch and finished 27-9.
Hilberg said it’s been a mental hurdle on defense that the team has been able to overcome. The players are more loose but remain focused on finishing the season well.
“It’s a pretty big factor,” catcher Logan Williams said of the defensive improvement. “As of two or three weeks ago we were making a lot of errors, but we’ve been starting to clean that up quite a bit. Since then we’ve buckled down and started to play a little bit better defense.”
Offense has been the team’s biggest constant this summer, with an average of 7.4 runs per game produced.
Corvallis has a deep roster offensively, a plus with the busy game schedule that Legion baseball provides. It also allows for playing the hot bat and provides cushion in case of injury.
Anderson, a Crescent Valley High grad coming off his freshman year at Western Oregon, is Corvallis’ leader in average (.408), home runs (six), doubles (15), RBIs (36) and runs scored (37). Williams, a Philomath alum and a sophomore-to-be at Chemeketa Community College, is batting .368 with 34 RBIs, 34 runs and 27 stolen bases.
Sean Little, from Crescent Valley, played last spring at Willamette University. He’s hitting .310 after joining the team midway through the season.
Monroe’s Justin Doyle, who completed his first year at Oregon State, didn’t play baseball this spring.
But he’s had a strong season nonetheless. He’s one of the Marketmen’s top hitters for average at .323 and arguably the team’s top pitcher, with a 5-0 record and a 0.62 earned-run average in 34 innings. He has three complete games in six starts.
“We’ve got a great lineup, top to bottom really,” Hilberg said. “Four college guys in the lineup most days. That alone is going to put us in a pretty good spot.”
Corvallis High grad Owen Shellhammer and incoming Crescent Valley senior Ethan Krupp have four pitching wins apiece.
