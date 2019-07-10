MONMOUTH — Dallas Post 20 scored a run in the bottom of the 11th inning Wednesday to get past Corvallis Gerding Builders 6-5 in an American Legion baseball Area III contest.
Cooper Hartsell and Bel Leid had two hits apiece for the Marketmen (17-11, 7-6). Grant Carley had a double and scored two runs. Corvallis starting pitcher Borakan Haller went six innings, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks with five strikeouts.
The game at Western Oregon University was supposed to be the opener of a doubleheader, but the second game was postponed to Friday with a time and site to be announced.
The two teams began a doubleheader Tuesday at Taylor Field, but the first game was suspended after 4.5 innings in a 3-3 tie. That will game will be continued at 1 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Field with a second game to follow.