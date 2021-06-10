American Legion baseball: Marketmen fall at Springfield

Justin Misfeldt had three hits and Jackson Van Eyk two RBIs Wednesday in Corvallis’ 8-4 loss at Springfield in an American Legion baseball game.

Van Eyk and Tyler Seiber each had home runs and Azel Bumpus added a double.

Nick Webster, the starting pitcher for Corvallis, allowed seven hits, eight earned runs and seven walks in five innings. Luke Killinger pitched a scoreless inning in relief with one strikeout.

The Marketmen were scheduled to host Springfield on Thursday night.

