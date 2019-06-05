SPRINGFIELD — Corvallis Gerding Builders gave up a run in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday to lose its American Legion baseball season opener 4-3 to Willamette Valley at Hamlin Middle School.
Michael Slater had a hit, one RBI and a stolen base and Franklin Leonard a hit and two stolen bases. Each scored a run.
Taylor Holder pitched the first five innings for Corvallis, allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks with four strikeouts. Zack Ragan pitched the next three, giving up two hits, one run and a walk with one strikeout. Brandn Volger went the final 1 2/3 innings.
The Marketmen host Willamette Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.