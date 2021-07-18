American Legion baseball: Improvement puts Corvallis back in state tournament hunt

Misfeldt allowed seven hits, one unearned run and a walk with four strikeouts in the first game. Van Eyk gave up just one hit and walked none with eight strikeouts in the nightcap.

“Pitching is huge. When the guys are pounding the zone and throwing strikes, and giving us some plays in the outfield and infield it helps the game so much,” said teammate Carson Gerding. “Strikes are everything. It makes the game go forward.”

Michael Cale had a combined three hits and Nick Webster two hits and two RBIs on the day.

Corvallis followed that with a 3-2 nonleague win at Sherwood behind two doubles by Tyler Seiber and Cale, who scattered scattered four hits over a five-inning start.

The Marketmen then swept three games from Dallas Post 20 by a combined score of 20-12.

“When we first started playing we weren’t winning because we put up a couple runs in the first two innings and we wouldn’t battle back,” Corvallis’ Cameron Ordway said. “But these last few games, every game we’ve been battling back and been able to put up multiple runs in multiple innings.”

Last Tuesday, the Marketmen scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-9 nonleague road win against the Portland Barbers in Hillsboro.