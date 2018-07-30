ROSEBURG — Corvallis got a complete game from Justin Doyle and used a six-run second inning to beat Area III rival Salem 10-2 Monday in an elimination game at the Oregon AAA American Legion baseball state tournament at Legion Field.
The Gerding Builders Marketmen (26-19) move on to play another elimination game at 3 p.m. Tuesday against four-time defending state champion Medford, a 1-0 winner against Dallas on Monday night.
Doyle (7-0 this summer) limited Salem (27-18) in chipping away at the Marketmen’s early 6-1 lead. He allowed five hits two earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
The Corvallis defense, which has struggled throughout the season, committed just one error behind Doyle. Marketmen coach Evan Hilberg said the defense plays better with Doyle pitching because he throws strikes and works fast, allowing them to get back to the dugout quicker.
The Dodgers (27-18) scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning before Corvallis took control in the second.
All six runs against Salem starter Michael Soper, who didn’t make it through the inning, were scored before an out was recorded.
A Logan Williams RBI triple tied the game after James Anderson was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Nolan Jackson then drove in Williams with a single.
After a walk to Roy Williams and a perfectly placed Ryan Hall bunt single, Franklin Leonard and Sean Little each brought home a run with walk.
Azel Bumpus then capped the scoring with a two-run single to right field.
“To respond like that had a huge impact for us,” Hilberg said of his team’s early deficit. “Made (Soper) throw strikes and when he did we hit the ball pretty well.”
Doyle send Salem down in order in the second and third innings and worked around a walk and hit batter with one out in the fourth to get back to the dugout with another zero on the scoreboard.
In the meantime, the Marketmen tacked on two more runs in the fourth on Grant Carley’s RBI single and Anderson’s sacrifice fly.
Salem got a run back in the fifth, and Corvallis pushed back to a seven-run advantage on Anderson’s RBI double in the sixth.
The Marketmen added a run in the seventh before Doyle faced four batters in the bottom half to finish his complete game.
Little and Hall had two hits apiece, while Little, Bumpus and Anderson each had two RBIs.
