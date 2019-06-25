{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Gerding Builders lost both games of an American Legion baseball home doubleheader Tuesday at Taylor Field as Salem swept all four games of the Area 3 series against the Marketmen. 

Game scores were 8-1 and 9-2. 

Caleb Beach was 3 for 4 in the first game, including a double with a run scored in the first inning. 

Beach had the first of three straight doubles — followed by teammates Taylor Holder and Cooper Hartsell — in the first inning of the second game that accounted for both of Corvallis' runs. 

Salem also swept a home doubleheader against Corvallis on Monday.

The Marketmen (10-10, 3-5) open play in the Medford tournament against Klamath Falls at 3 p.m. Thursday.

