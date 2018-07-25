It came on a controversial play, but Corvallis got the result it was chasing.
The Gerding Builders Marketmen scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to defeat Eugene, 3-2, and advance to the Oregon American Legion AAA baseball state tournament.
It was made possible when Eugene first baseman Peyton Bracy was ruled to not have his foot on the bag to complete a double play and record what would have been the inning-ending out, pushing the game into the eighth.
Grant Carley, batting with the bases loaded, was called safe and the winning run scored. Challengers coach Josh Riley argued the call, but to no avail.
Corvallis (24-18), claiming game three of a best-of-three super regional at Taylor Field, will play host Roseburg in the first round of the state tournament Saturday night at Legion Field.
“I had full faith in my teammates to come through and get the win tonight,” said Marketmen designated hitter Sean Little, who was intentionally walked earlier in the seventh to load the bases. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, but I knew when it came down to it somebody was going to come up huge.”
Azel Bumpus followed Little with a grounder to first base. Eugene catcher Mason Crowson initially bobbled Bracy’s throw but recorded the force out on a close play.
It was some redemption for Carley, who was pitching when Eugene scored six first-inning runs to take Tuesday’s second game 9-3 after Corvallis won the first 9-3.
“It’s kind of everything you look forward to, everything you dream about,” Carley said of being in Wednesday’s late-game situation. “Obviously not how I wanted to draw it up, but in the moment it’s so cool and be a part of it.”
Hall led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and later got to second safely when Eugene (23-24) couldn’t get him out on a pickoff play. Franklin Leonard grounded a single to left before Little walked.
“Our guys stuck with the approach and we got the first guy on, and that put us in a good situation,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. “Got picked off, but stuck with it though and found a way to get that last guy in.”
The Marketmen, who have won 13 of their last 17 games, overcame five errors.
Justin Doyle pitched a complete game, improving to 6-0 for the summer and lowering his earned-run average to 0.51. He allowed five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
“Justin just pitched really well and took care of the ball on the mound,” Hilberg said of the right-hander. “Even when we made an error behind him and had runners at second and third, he buckled down and got us out of there.”
Corvallis found some offense in the first inning to take the lead.
The Marketmen used a leadoff walk to Little and a missed tag on a grounder to put two runners on with one out. Carley followed with a run-scoring single to right.
A walk to Logan Williams loaded the bases, and Nolan Jackson made it 2-0 with an RBI single grounded through the left side.
Doyle worked around a one-out single in the first, a leadoff walk in the second, a teammate’s one-out fielding error in the third, and a one-out single in the fourth. The Marketmen erased the third- and fourth-inning challenges with doubles play to get back to the dugout.
Corvallis committed a two-out throwing error in the fifth, but Carley, playing shortstop, picked up the team with his second putout of the inning and fifth of the game to that point.
The Challengers got just one runner as far as second base through five innings.
But a fielding error to lead off the sixth and another later in the frame caught up with the Marketmen.
Bracy, who did damage in Tuesday’s second game with three doubles and five RBIs, was the culprit again.
His one-out double to center field drove in one run, and an outfield fielding error on the play brought home another to tie the game.
Corvallis built a rally in the bottom of the sixth but it was ultimately unsuccessful.
James Anderson lined a one-out single off the left leg of Eugene starting pitcher Trent Keeler. Keeler then exited the game with Cole Wilkinson, Oregon’s 5A pitcher of the year at Churchill High this past spring, taking over.
Wilkinson issued a walk to Williams but got a fly ball and a ground out to end the threat.
Corvallis had its collective backs against the wall in the seventh, and the Marketmen in part created the situation with another error.
Doyle got the first two outs of the inning on a strikeout looking and a soft liner back to the pitcher.
Eugene’s Griffin Lavassaur then singled down the left field line.
An infield single by Wilkinson included a throwing error by Bumpus at second base, putting runners at second and third. But Bumpus redeemed himself on the next play with a throw to first to keep the game tied.
