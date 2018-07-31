ROSEBURG — Corvallis rallied to tie four times and then finally found a way to get past four-time defending state champion Medford.
Roy Williams was hit by a bases-loaded pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Gerding Builders Marketmen a 7-6 win at the Oregon AAA American Legion baseball state tournament at Legion Field.
The victory keeps alive the season for Corvallis (27-19) and moves the team into the final day of the tournament.
The Marketmen and rival Mid-Valley (26-15) will play at noon Wednesday for the right to play Medford (40-10) — which took its first tournament loss Tuesday — later in the day Wednesday.
Corvallis and Mid-Valley have both won two elimination games after losing on Sunday.
"For me it's pretty exciting to see them experience this after making a transition," Marketmen coach Evan Hilberg said. The team is 16-5 since sitting 11-14 after consecutive losses at is Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament in early July.
Tuesday, Corvallis scored a run in the second to tie the game at 1-1; got two in the third to make it 3-3; pushed a run across in the fourth for a 4-4 knot; and managed two more in the sixth to make it 6-6.
Marketmen reliever Riley Smith got out of a jam in the top of the ninth after the Mustangs had runners at first and second with one out after a walk and a single.
A two-out throwing error — the fourth Corvallis error of the contest — loaded the bases. But Smith struck out the next batter to end the threat.
Azel Bumpus led off the bottom of the inning with a lined single to left. He went to second on a wild pitch and to third on a sacrifice bunt by Grant Carley.
Teammates James Anderson and Logan Williams were both intentionally walked to load the bases. Nolan Jackson popped out in foul territory in the infield before Roy Williams was plunked by a Jack Thompson full-count pitch to score Bumpus with the winning run.
Sean Little and Bumpus had two hits apiece in the first extra-inning game of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament. Little and Roy Williams each had two RBIs.
Smith (3-3) took the win after two innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
"Riley did a great job," Hilberg said, noting that Smith got an out in a bases-loaded, full-count situation in the top of the ninth that was similar to the one the Marketmen scored on to end the game.
Corvallis starter Ethan Krupp went seven innings. He gave up 11 hits, six runs (three earned) and a walk with three strikeouts.
