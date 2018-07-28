ROSEBURG — Corvallis rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday night, with Franklin Leonard scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in a 4-3 victory against Roseburg in at Oregon American Legion baseball AAA state tournament at Legion Field.
The Marketmen (25-18) had their backs against the wall after Roseburg (22-21) scored two in the top of the sixth to lead 3-1.
Kyle Killen led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run.
With one out, Leonard walked, and Sean Little and Azel Bumpus hit consecutive singles to tie the game. A two-out wild pitch with James Anderson at the plate allowed Leonard to score the winning run without a play at the plate.
"Our bottom of the order was coming up and they came through," Marketmen coach Evan Hilberg said of Killen and Leonard. "The team has really risen up to the challenge and we're winning games in different ways now."
Earlier in the week, Corvallis defeated Eugene on the final play of their deciding game of a super regional to earn a state berth.
Roseburg scored first Saturday, in the third inning, on a hit batter, two singles and a sacrifice.
Corvallis, the designated home team, got it back to even in the fourth. Anderson had a leadoff single; with two outs, stole second and went to third on a throwing error on the play; and scored on Killen’s infield single.
Roseburg scored twice in the sixth on a bases-loaded balk and an infield single, both with two outs, to lead 3-1.
Marketmen starting pitcher Owen Shellhammer went 6⅔ innings, allowing 10 hits, three runs and a walk with two strikeouts and three hit batters. Aaron Osborne (1-3) got the final defensive out and recorded the win.
Corvallis will play Area III foe Dallas in a winners bracket game at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dallas defeated Hillsboro, 10-7.
Mid-Valley 5, Salem 2
A solid pitching start from Jayce Lien and a tie-breaking four-run sixth inning carried Mid-Valley to a win against Area III rival Salem in the opening round of the tournament.
Taylor Holder’s pinch-hit three-run double was the Southpaws’ only hit of the sixth, but it was a big one.
Mid-Valley (24-14) scored the go-ahead run on two walks and two hit batters against Salem starter Gavin Fredinburg. Facing reliever Cole Herschbach, Holder sent a shot to the left field corner that cleared the bases and made it 5-1.
Salem (26-17) scored once and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the seventh. But Mid-Valley reliever Chase Reynolds finished the job.
The Southpaws advance to play defending state champion Medford, a 2-1 winner against Beaverton, at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Lien went six innings, allowing one run, five hits and two walks with one strikeout and a hit batter.
Mid-Valley, the designated visiting team, scored first with a run in the second.
Connor Spevacek grounded a single up the middle and later scored on an Ezra Lopez groundout.
From there, both teams got runners into scoring position in two different innings and came up empty before Michael Soper’s solo home run to right field in the fifth to tie the game.
The Dodgers then got runners to second and third after a walk and a throwing error. But Lien struck out Justin Culpepper to end the threat.
