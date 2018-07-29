ROSEBURG — Dallas scored early and often and Corvallis couldn’t recover in a 12-2 loss in five innings Sunday in a winners bracket game at the Oregon AAA American Legion state tournament at Legion Field.
The Dirtbags (36-10) scored eight runs in the first three innings to lead 8-0 and the Gerding Builders Marketmen (25-19) could get no closer than six from there.
Dallas, the designated home team, scored two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule.
Corvallis plays another Area III foe, Salem (27-17), in a loser-out contest at 4 p.m. Monday. Salem defeated Beaverton 9-6 in a Sunday consolation game.
Corvallis avoided any damage after an error against the first opposing batter in Saturday’s 4-3 comeback win against Roseburg. But not so much Sunday.
A fielding mistake started what would become a four-run first inning for Dallas, with three of those runs unearned.
The Dirtbags had five straight runners reach safely with two outs, on three singles and two walks.
Corvallis struggled to get outs in the second also, as Dallas scored three more on a triple, hit batter, double, walk and a single.
Marketmen starter Ethan Krupp, taking his first loss of the summer, was replaced by former Crescent Valley teammate Hunter Johnson in the inning.
"He struggled to find the strike zone early in the count and had to throw strikes," Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said of Krupp, who gave up six hits and two walks while recording just three outs in the start.
The Dirtbags added one more in the third before Corvallis got some offensive traction in the fourth
The Marketmen loaded the bases with no outs and scored twice on consecutive RBI walks to James Anderson and Logan Williams. But Dallas pitcher Eric Kessler recorded three straight outs – two on strikeouts looking – to limit the damage.
The Dirtbags got both runs back in the bottom half on Derek Maiben’s two-run single with the bases loaded. Johnson walked two before the hit.
Corvallis loaded the bases again for Anderson in the fifth, this time with one out on two singles and a walk. Anderson and Williams popped out with no runs across.
Hilberg said his team was ready to flush the game and look forward to the next one.
The Marketmen’s four pitchers gave up eight walks and 12 hits.
Jake Maiben had three hits and three RBIs for Dallas, which advances in the winners bracket. Kessler pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, two earned runs and five walks with two strikeouts.
Dallas took two of three league games from Corvallis in the regular season. Corvallis beat Salem in two of three regular-season games.
The Marketmen opened the tournament Saturday with a comeback win against Roseburg, scoring three in the bottom of the seventh to win 4-3. Salem lost 5-2 to Mid-Valley.
