Corvallis had everything going for it after a strong start to Tuesday’s American Legion baseball super regional doubleheader at Taylor Field.
Ethan Krupp pitched a complete game and the home team rolled to the 5-3 win after a four-run fifth inning.
With the sun still blazing and the day turning to evening, Eugene killed all that noise real quick.
The visiting Challengers knocked around Gerding Builders Marketmen starter Grant Carley for six runs in the first inning of the second game and the Marketmen couldn’t recover in a 9-3 defeat.
The result is a winner-takes-all game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor for the right to play host Roseburg in the first round of the eight-team AAA state tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The loser is done for the summer.
“It’s our last shot, and their last shot, too,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. “Both teams are coming at it from the same perspective, the same thing to win, the same thing to lose. That makes for a good setting for a baseball game.”
The designated home team in the second game, Eugene (23-23) had six hits, including two doubles, along with a hit batter and the help of two errors by Corvallis (23-18) to score those six first-inning runs to take control.
Eugene had six hits, all singles, in the first game. The Marketmen got 10 hits in the nightcap, with five doubles.
“The first game they didn’t swing it too well, and then it was kind of a shock,” Corvallis’ Nolan Jackson said of the Challengers hitting the ball so well against Carley, who consistently fills the strike zone.
“They earned what they got,” Hilberg added, while also noting his team’s two errors. “After that we settled down, and it was a close ballgame.”
Carley went 4⅔ innings with nine hits, five earned runs and no walks allowed with six strikeouts.
Corvallis got one run back in the fourth on Roy Williams’ two-out infield RBI single with the bases loaded. But the Marketmen left them loaded.
Eugene made it a six-run game again in the bottom of the inning on Peyton Bracy’s double down the left field line, the second such hit for the Challengers in the inning and the fourth of five RBIs and sixth on the day for Bracy.
Corvallis loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth on three walks, the last of which chased Eugene starter Kyle Lund when the 105-pitch limit was reached.
Azel Bumpus followed with a two-run single to center to make it 7-3.
In the bottom half, Eugene added two runs on just one hit with the help of two errors and two walks.
Krupp’s complete game and a four-run fifth inning pushed the Marketmen in the first game.
The home team put together five straight hits to score those four runs.
Justin Doyle got a one-out infield single and Franklin Leonard bunted for another one-bagger.
Sean Little then singled to right-center to score one. Bumpus sent a ball high to left field that just kept carrying and brought home two more. Carley singled to left to make it 5-1.
Krupp put up five straight scoreless innings before Eugene made it interesting in the seventh.
Krupp allowed a single and hit a batter to open the frame. A throwing error following a fielder’s choice out helped Eugene score a run.
Corvallis got the second out on a fly ball, with a runner moving to third on the play. With the Marketmen defense not paying attention, the runner scored to close to gap to two runs.
But Krupp drew a grounder to record the final out and finish his complete game.
“We did everything we could,” Krupp said. “I felt pretty good, just because the defense was working, they were making plays. I kept feeding them ground balls.”
The right-hander got three strikeouts, with six hits and a walk allowed along with two hit batters.
All nine Corvallis batters got a hit, led by two apiece from Carley, Jackson and Little.
Eugene opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first. The Challengers used a leadoff single, two grounders to advance the runner and Bracy’s single through the left side to go ahead.
Corvallis got it back to even in the second.
James Anderson singled and Logan Williams followed with a double to get the Marketmen in business. Jackson added a single to right to score Anderson, but Williams was tagged out at the plate trying to score.
