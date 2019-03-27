Baseball
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 7 for 15 with a home run, two doubles, seven RBIs and five runs scored in Eastern Kentucky’s three-game home sweep of Tennessee-Martin in Richmond.
The home run, both doubles and seven RBIs all came in Friday’s 21-6 victory.
The Colonels won 14-4 Saturday and 8-5 Sunday.
Conklin was 0 for 4 with a stolen base March 20 in an 8-4 home loss to Miami of Ohio.
Logan Williams (Philomath) was 0 for 3 Sunday in Chemeketa’s 10-4 home loss to Everett in Salem.
Saturday, he was a combined 3 for 6 with a home run, double, one RBI, two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in two home losses to Everett. All of the offensive production came in the first game. Game scores were 7-6 and 10-4.
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was 2 for 5 with a stolen base Wednesday in Willamette’s 10-6 home loss to Oregon Tech in Salem.
Little was 0 for 3 Monday in a 9-1 loss at Whitman in Walla Walla, Washington.
He was a combined 1 for 8 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored Saturday in a doubleheader split at Whitman.
The Bearcats won the first game 9-7 and lost the second 4-2.
Little was 0 for 3 with a walk March 21 in an 8-6 home loss to Whittier.
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 8 with a double, one RBI and three walks in Utah’s three losses at Stanford. Game scores were 7-4 Saturday, 7-6 in 12 innings Saturday and 7-3 Sunday.
Austin Crowson (Monroe) allowed two hits, three earned runs and four walks with six strikeouts in 3⅔ innings Friday in Western Oregon’s 11-10 loss at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
Nolan Jackson (Philomath) allowed two walks in a scoreless inning Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 13-1 seven-inning home win against Linfield JV.
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was 0 for 2 with a walk Saturday in Howard Payne’s 11-1 loss to Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
He was a combined 1 for 6 with a double, one RBI, four walks and a run scored Friday in two wins at Ozarks. Game scores were 5-3 and 8-6, both in eight innings.
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 1 for 5 March 21 in Corban’s doubleheader sweep at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho. Game scores were 6-1 and 5-1.
Softball
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six scoreless innings Friday in Boise State’s 7-0 home win against San Diego State. She got the victory to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two walks Sunday in Willamette’s doubleheader split at Occidental in Los Angeles.
The Bearcats lost the first game 6-4 and won the second 9-6.
Saturday, Cosler was 0 for 2 in a 6-2 loss to Williams in Whittier, California.
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 6 Wednesday in Towson’s two losses at George Mason in Fairfax, Virginia.
She also pitched four innings in the first game, allowed two hits, two unearned runs and three walks.
Smith-Harrington was 2 for 4 with a walk and a run scored Sunday in an 8-1 win at North Carolina-Wilmington. She also pitched three innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and a walk.
Saturday, she was a combined 0 for 7 at the plate in two loss at UNCW. She pitched 6⅔ innings, giving up six hits, five earned runs and four walks with seven strikeouts.
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 2 for 6 with a home run, double, five RBIs, a walk and two runs scored Monday in Western Oregon’s doubleheader sweep of St. Martin’s in Hillsboro.
She was a combined 3 for 7 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored Saturday in two losses at Central Washington in Ellensburg.
Game scores were 10-2 in five innings and 11-4.
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 0 for 6 March 20 in Puget Sound’s two 2-1 losses at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
She also pitched six innings in the second game, allowing six hits, two earned runs and no walks with five strikeouts.
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 0 for 6 with a run scored in Oregon State’s three home losses to Arizona.
The Wildcats won 9-1 in six innings Friday, 11-4 Saturday and 4-0 in a no-hitter Sunday.
Beach volleyball
Payton Rund (West Albany) played with three different teammates to go undefeated in doubles play in Florida State’s three home wins in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles defeated Arizona 4-1 and Austin Peay 5-0 on Friday and Stetson 4-1 on Saturday.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) helped her team win the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 54.69 seconds at Saturday’s Westmont Collegiate Classic in Santa Barbara, California.
She was also second in the 400 hurdles (1:06.34).
Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was third in the discus (104-4) and hammer (127-11). Teammate Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was third in the high jump (4-9).
George Fox won the six-team meet.
Sydney Nichol and Mackenzie Wilson (both East Linn Christian) ran legs on Corban’s runner-up 4x400 relay (4:05.95) in Saturday’s Willamette Invitational in Salem.
Nichol was seventh in the 800 (2:21.97). Wilson seventh in the 100 (12.66) and ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (48.90).
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.88) and had a leg on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:11.26).
Western Oregon’s Natalie Legras (Scio) ran on the fifth-place 4x100 relay (49.60) and was 12th in the 100 hurdles (16.46) and 18th in the 100 (13.09). Teammate Nicole Niskanen (South Albany) was ninth in the 400 hurdles (1:07.93).
Linfield’s Josie Knight (Sweet Home) was 12th in the shot put (35-9¼).
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was eighth in the triple jump (36-0) at the Aztec Invitational in San Diego.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the discus at 169 feet, 10 inches and was eighth in the hammer (156-7) in last weekend’s Sam Adams Classic in Spokane, Washington.
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) won the pole vault (15-7) and was second in the 400 (51.06 seconds) on his way to taking fourth in the decathlon at the UC Riverside Spring Track Classic in Riverside, California.
***
George Fox’s Nicholas Armour (Santiam Christian) was ninth in the long jump (19 feet, ¾ inch) and 12th in the 200 (24.22 seconds) in Saturday’s Westmont Collegiate Classic in Santa Barbara, California.
George Fox won the eight-team meet.
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was 10th in the discus (128-10) in Saturday’s Willamette Invitational in Salem.
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 23rd in the 800 (2:01.63).
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had two goals on seven shots and a ground ball Monday in Linfield’s 14-13 win at Benedictine in Lisle, Illinois.
She had one assist, one shot and one ground ball Sunday in a 22-6 loss at Chicago.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) took one shot March 19 in Vassar’s 13-8 loss to Babson in Tampa, Florida.
Men’s golf
Kevin Geniza (Crescent Valley) shot 70-78-78—226 to tie for 41st as Oregon finishes second in the Duck Invitational at Emerald Valley in Creswell.
