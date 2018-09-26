Volleyball
Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) had 19 kills, two digs and three block assists Friday in Chemeketa’s five-set home win against Lane in Salem.
Teammate Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) added 13 kills, three aces, six digs and four block assists.
Kerlegan had 16 digs, six kills, one ace and two block assists Sept. 19 in a four-set loss at Linn-Benton. Belton had five kills, one assist, one dig and one block assist.
Linn-Benton’s Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) had 29 assists, 12 digs, two kills, three block assists and one solo block.
Teammate Ally Tow (Sweet Home) added 17 kills, 18 digs, two assists and one ace; Kya Knuth (Lebanon) 17 digs and five assists; Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) four kills, two block assists and a dig; and Daija Smith (Scio) one ace.
Tow had 24 digs, 12 kills, two aces and two block assists Friday in a four-set win at Clackamas in Oregon City.
Norris had 16 assists, 15 digs, three kills and four aces; Knuth 27 digs, seven assists, three aces and a kill; Aflatooni seven kills and one dig; and Smith one assist, one ace and two digs.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 13 assists, four digs and two aces Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set win at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
Teammate Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) added 10 kills and two assists and Emma Ryan (Lebanon) eight digs.
Friday, Bogatin had 19 assists and eight digs in a five-set loss at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington. Ryan had 20 digs, one kill, two assists and two aces and Rube two digs.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 12 assists, five digs and two kills Saturday in Northwest Christian’s three-set home loss to College of Idaho in Eugene.
Friday, Northern had 19 assists, 15 digs, three kills and two block assists in a four-set home loss to Eastern Oregon.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had 18 digs and one assist Saturday in Portland State’s three-set loss at Montana in Missoula.
She had 23 digs, six assists and one ace Sept. 20 in a five-set loss at Montana State in Bozeman.
***
Isabella Smith (Santiam Christian) had 14 digs, two assists and three aces Saturday in Oregon Tech’s four-set loss at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
She had seven digs and four assists Friday in a four-set loss at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had eight kills, three block assists and a dig Sunday in Oregon State’s five-set home loss to Washington.
Gravley recorded eight kills and one block assist Sept. 20 in a four-set loss at Oregon. Teammate Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had four kills, one assist, one block assist and one dig.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had 11 kills, one assist, two digs, two solo blocks and one block assist Friday in Lower Columbia’s four-set home win against Centralia in Longview, Washington.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) had two kills, one assist and one block assist.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had 11 digs and an assist Saturday in Southwestern Oregon’s five-set loss at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
Friday, she had one kill and one dig in a four-set loss at Mount Hood in Gresham.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had seven kills, three block assists and two digs Saturday in Corban’s five-set home loss to Eastern Oregon in Salem.
Friday, Clark had three block assists and two kills in a four-set home win against College of Idaho.
Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had nine tackles and a pass break-up Friday in USC’s 39-36 home win against Washington State.
***
Brian Sarbeck (Scio) had nine tackles, including a sack, Saturday in Western Oregon’s 38-13 win at Humboldt State in Arcata, California.
Teammate Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) added four tackles, with a half-sack and a quarterback hurry and Joey Roos (West Albany) had three tackles.
Women’s soccer
Taylor Marshall (South Albany) scored a goal Saturday in Rogue’s 2-0 home win against Clackamas in Grants Pass.
***
Aja Bumpus (Corvallis) took two shots on goal Sept. 19 in Lane’s 1-0 home win against Clackamas in Eugene.
***
Carrie Lillis (Philomath) took a shot on goal Saturday in George Fox’s 2-1 loss at Willamette in Salem.
***
Emma Kosmala (East Linn Christian) took a shot Saturday in Corban’s 1-0 home win against Providence.
Women’s cross-country
Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) took fourth individually to lead Corban to a third-place finish at Friday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview meet at Lake Sammamish, Washington.
Nichol completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 57.5 seconds.
Men’s cross-country
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was 23rd in Friday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview meet at Lake Sammamish, Washington.
He finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 27:56.4.
Southern Oregon won the meet.
Men’s soccer
Igor Hubenya (South Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Friday in Corban’s 4-0 home win against Carroll and in Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Providence in Salem.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net