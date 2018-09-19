Women’s soccer
Emma Kosmala (East Linn Christian) scored the winning goal in the 98th minute of Corban’s 2-1 overtime home win against Northwest on Saturday in Salem.
Kosmala took two shots, one on goal, Friday in a 2-0 home win versus Evergreen State. She has two goals and two assists this season.
***
Aja Bumpus (Corvallis) took a shot on goal Sept. 12 in Lane’s 3-0 loss at Clark in Vancouver. Washington.
***
Carrie Lillis (Philomath) took a shot on goal Saturday in George Fox’s 1-0 home win against Pacific in Newberg.
Volleyball
Lower Columbia’s Megan Miller (South Albany) was named to the all-tournament team at the Lower Columbia Crossover in Longview, Washington.
A sophomore outside hitter, Miller had a combined 26 kills, four digs, four block assists and three solo blocks Saturday as Lower Columbia split two matches.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) had a combined 17 kills, five digs, three block assists and a solo block.
Lower Columbia defeated Olympic in five sets and lost to North Idaho in four.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had eight kills and three block assists Tuesday in Oregon State’s three-set home sweep of Seattle.
Teammate Haylie Bennett (Philomath) added five kills, one solo block, three block assists and two digs.
Gravley had 10 kills, 10 block assists and two solo blocks Saturday in Oregon State’s five-set win at San Diego. Bennett had nine kills, eight block assists, two digs and one assist.
Friday, Bennett had a combined 11 kills, 10 block assists and a dig in two wins in San Diego. Gravley had a combined 11 kills, seven block assists, one solo block and one dig.
The Beavers defeated UTEP in three sets and San Diego State in four.
***
Emma Ryan (Lebanon) had 19 digs, four aces and one assist Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set home sweep of Multnomah in Ashland.
Teammate Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) added 15 assists and four digs and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) seven kills and three digs.
Friday, Ryan recorded 14 digs and one ace in a three-set home sweep of Warner Pacific. Bogatin had 11 assists and two digs and Rube three kills.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had a combined 31 digs and six assists Saturday in Portland State’s two losses at the Colorado Classic in Boulder.
The Vikings lost in three sets to Colorado State and in four to Indiana State.
Friday, Heck had one dig in a three-set loss to Colorado.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 17 assists, six digs, three kills and one block assist Friday in Northwest Christian’s four-set loss at Corban in Salem.
Corban’s Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had five kills and three block assists.
***
Isabella Smith (Santiam Christian) had six digs and two assists Saturday in Oregon Tech’s four-set home win against Warner Pacific in Klamath Falls.
Friday, she had six digs, two assists and one ace in a three-set home sweep of Multnomah.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had three digs Saturday in Southwestern Oregon’s five-set win against Umpqua in Longview, Washington.
Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had three tackles and a pass breakup Saturday in USC’s 37-14 loss at Texas.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had three tackles, including a sack, and a quarterback hurry Saturday in Western Oregon’s 28-17 home loss to Azusa Pacific.
Teammate Joey Roos (West Albany) had two tackles and Brian Sarbeck (Scio) one.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had three catches for 26 yards Saturday in Pacific’s 21-16 home win against Cal Lutheran in Forest Grove.
***
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) had two tackles Saturday in Northern Colorado’s 28-25 home loss to Sacramento State in Greeley.
***
Luke Fulford (Corvallis) is starting at tight end and long snapper for Siskiyous this season.
Men’s soccer
Igor Hubenya (South Albany) took two shots on goal Saturday in Corban’s double-overtime home win against Northwest in Salem.
Men’s cross-country
Montana State’s Justice Lamer (Crescent Valley) was 20th in Saturday’s MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman, Montana.
He finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 26 minutes, 22 seconds to help his team win the six-team meet.
***
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 53rd in Friday’s Cougar Classic in Colfax, Washington.
He completed the 8,000-meter course in 26:26. The Vikings were eighth in the nine-team meet.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 75th in Saturday’s PLU Invitational in Tacoma, Washington.
Joss finished the 8,000-meter course in 29:59. The Boxers were seventh of 11 teams.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net