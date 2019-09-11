Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had a team-best 10 tackles, including seven solos and one for loss, Saturday in USC’s 45-20 home win against Stanford.
***
John Bates (Lebanon) had five catches for 63 yards Friday in Boise State’s 14-7 home win against Marshall.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) averaged 40.5 yards on six punts with a long of 52 Saturday in Wyoming’s 23-14 win at Texas State in San Marcos.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had four tackles Sept. 5 in Western Oregon’s 45-20 loss at Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas.
***
Keegan Firth (Crescent Valley) and Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) each had one tackle Saturday in Oregon State’s 31-28 loss at Hawaii.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 32 assists, 10 digs, four kills, one ace and one block assist Saturday in Northwest Christian’s five-set home loss to College of Idaho in Eugene.
Friday, she had 42 assists, 27 digs, one kill and one block assist in a five-set home loss to Eastern Oregon.
***
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had 11 kills, two digs, one assist and one block assist Saturday in Linn-Benton’s three-set win against Bellevue in a best-of-three match at a tournament in Bellevue, Washington.
Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) added nine kills, Mitra Alfatooni (Crescent Valley) six kills and Alexis Chapman (West Albany) one dig for the Roadrunners.
Aflatooni had 15 kills, three digs, three block assists, one assist and one ace Sept. 5 in a four-set win at Centralia (Washington).
Tow had 10 kills, nine digs, four aces and an assist; Chapman seven kills, three block assists, one ace and one dig; and Tedrow one kill.
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had a combined 22 kills, two digs and two block assists Friday in Oregon State’s split of two matches in Bloomington, Indiana. The Beavers were swept in three sets by host Indiana and defeated Yale in four sets.
A day earlier, Bennett had two kills, one dig, one solo block and three block assists in a five-set loss to Oklahoma in Bloomington.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 20 assists, six digs and three aces Friday in Southern Oregon’s three-set home sweep of Walla Walla in Ashland.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 10 digs and two aces and Kya Knuth (Lebanon) four digs.
Bogatin had 13 assists and three digs Sept. 4 in a three-set home sweep of Oregon Tech. Ryan had 10 digs, two assists and an ace.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 11 assists and three digs Sept. 5 in Oregon Tech’s three-set home sweep of Walla Walla in Klamath Falls.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had a combined 11 kills, six digs, one ace and one block assist Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s split of two home matches. The Sharks were swept in three sets by Sonoma State and defeated Minot State in four.
Christie had four kills, four digs, one assist and one block assist Friday in a four-set home win against West Virginia State.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had three kills and five block assists Saturday in Eastern Oregon’s four-set home win against Eastern Oregon in Salem.
Friday, she had four kills, one solo block and four block assists in a three-set home sweep of College of Idaho.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had two kills Monday in Southwestern Oregon’s three-set home win against College of Redwoods in Coos Bay.
Women’s soccer
Portland State freshman midfielder Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took two shots Friday in the Vikings’ 2-0 home loss to UC Davis in Hillsboro.
She scored her team's first goal Aug. 30 in a 4-2 loss at Oregon.
Higinbotham also had two shots on goal Aug. 15 in a scoreless exhibition with British Columbia in Hillsboro.
Men’s soccer
Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made two saves in goal Sunday in Pacific’s 1-0 home win against La Verne in Forest Grove.
He made seven saves Sept. 5 in a scoreless overtime time at home with Oregon Tech.
***
Oswaldo Ramirez (South Albany) took four shots Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 3-0 loss at Willamette in Salem.
Men’s golf
Corban’s Marcus Frazier (Lebanon) shot 74-75-79—228 to tie for 13th at the Mutnomah Invite, which finished Tuesday at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.
Corban was second of eight teams.
Women’s golf
Corban’s Haley May (Sweet Home) shot 95-90—185 to tie for 13th in the Multnomah Invite, held Monday and Tuesday at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.
Corban was third of six teams.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) scored a goal Saturday in Concordia Irvine’s 12-9 loss to Pomona-Pitzer at a tournament in La Jolla, California.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was 13th in Friday’s Ash Creek Invite in Monmouth.
She completed the 4,000-meter (2.4-mile) course in 15 minutes, 45 seconds. George Fox’s Jessica Neal (Central Linn) was 31st in 16:35 and teammate Amarie Miller (Santiam Christian) 63rd in 17:41.
George Fox was ninth and Corban 10th of 12 teams.
***
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 25th in Friday’s Humboldt Invite in Arcata, California.
Mason completed the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 25:07. The Owls won the four-team meet.
Men’s cross-country
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 45th in Portland State Rust Buster in Fairview, finishing the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 21:11. Pacific didn’t field a complete team.