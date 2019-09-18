Volleyball
Corban sophomore middle blocker Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference attacker of the week after helping the Warriors to two wins last weekend.
She had 12 kills and two block assists Saturday in a five-set win at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington. Friday, she recorded a team-best 15 kills, five block assists, one solo block, one assist and one dig in a four-set win at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
“Jacquelyn has been such an asset to this team,” said Corban coach Kim McLain. “She is always giving her all, she is a spark plug, and she encourages others around her. It is an honor to coach Jacquelyn.”
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had a combined 22 kills, seven digs, nine block assists and one solo block Saturday in Oregon State’s two wins in Seattle.
The Beavers defeated Gonzaga in four sets and Seattle in three.
Friday, Bennett had 15 kills, three solo blocks, two block assists, one assist and one dig in a five-set win against New Mexico in Seattle.
Teammate Taylor Quinn (Corvallis) had a combined four digs and two assists in the three matches.
***
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had 23 kills, 17 digs, two assists, one ace, one solo block and two block assists Sept. 11 in Linn-Benton’s five-set home loss to Lane.
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) added seven kills, 21 digs, one assist and one ace; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) six kills, five digs, four block assists, one assist, two aces and two solo blocks; and Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) four kills, one dig and one block assist for the Roadrunners.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 47 assists, five digs, two kills, one ace and one block assist Saturday in Northwest Christian’s three-set sweep at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
A day earlier, she had 41 assists, two kills, three block assists and 14 digs in a four-set loss at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 21 assists, one ace and one dig Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set home sweep of Warner Pacific in Ashland.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 10 digs, one assist and one ace.
Friday, Bogatin had 18 assists, two aces and two digs in a three-set home sweep of Multnomah. Ryan had six digs and one assist.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 10 assists, three digs and two aces Saturday in Oregon Tech’s three-set home sweep of Multnomah in Klamath Falls.
Friday, she had 20 assists, six digs, two aces and a kill in a five-set home win against Warner Pacific.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had six digs, two aces and a kill Sept. 11 in Southwestern Oregon’s four-set home loss to Rogue in Coos Bay.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had two kills and two digs Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set loss to Central Washington in Los Angeles.
Friday, she had a combined nine kills, nine digs and two aces in a split of two matches in Los Angeles. The Sharks defeated Cal State East Bay in four sets and lost to Alaska in five.
Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had a team-best 10 tackles, including six solos, with a pass breakup Saturday in USC’s 30-27 overtime loss at BYU in Provo, Utah.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Pacific’s 37-26 loss at Dubuque (Iowa). He also had a 9-yard rush and two kickoff returns totaling 31 yards.
A week earlier, he had four catches for 16 yards and two kickoff returns for 44 yards in a 45-14 home loss to Chapman in Forest Grove.
***
Cole Sipos (Lebanon) returned a fumble for 22 yards Saturday in Linfield’s 35-14 win at Rowan in Glassboro, New Jersey.
***
Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had one tackle and a fumble recovery Saturday in Oregon State’s 45-7 home win against Cal Poly.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) averaged 45.2 yards on six punts, with a long of 51, Saturday in Wyoming’s 21-16 home win against Idaho.
***
Joey Roos (West Albany) had one tackle Saturday in Western Oregon’s 34-27 home loss to Texas A&M-Commerce in Monmouth.
Women’s soccer
Taylor Marshall (South Albany) had one assist and took five shots, two on goal, Saturday in Rogue’s 3-0 home win against Southwestern Oregon in Grants Pass.
She scored one goal and took five shots, three on goal, Sept. 11 in a 1-1 home tie with Lane.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Sunday in Portland State’s 2-0 loss at Boise State.
She had one goal on three shots Friday in a 2-1 loss to Fresno State in Boise.
***
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Sept. 11 in Corban’s 2-0 home win against Warner Pacific in Salem.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) had a combined two goals on five shots and an assist Sunday in Concordia Irvine’s two matches in La Verne, California. The Eagles lost 27-3 to USC and 22-12 to La Verne.
Men’s golf
Kevin Geniza (Crescent Valley) shot 77-72—149 as Oregon took fifth in the 15-team Husky Invitational in Bremerton, Washington.
***
Oregon State’s Alec Berrey (Crescent Valley) shot 72-76—148 to tie for eighth at the Husky Individual in Port Orchard, Washington.
Teammate Richie Mikesell (West Albany) shot 80-76—156 to tie for 20th.
***
Seth King (Crescent Valley) shot 75-79-80—234 to take 25th as Corban was third in the eight-team Multnomah Invitational at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.
Men’s soccer
Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made six saves in goal Sept. 12 in Pacific’s 4-0 loss at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net