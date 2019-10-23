Women’s tennis
Linfield’s Tessa Kern (Corvallis) went 5-1 and finished runner-up to Whitman’s Andei Fukushige at the ITA Fall Regionals in Walla Walla, Washington.
In doubles, Kern and teammate Riley Clayeux went 3-1 and lost in the semifinals.
***
Anna Kern (Corvallis) and Claremont McKenna doubles teammate Crystal Juan lost in the semifinals of the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia.
Football
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had 12 catches for 130 yards, with a long of 33, Saturday in Pacific’s 56-28 home win against Lewis & Clark in Forest Grove.
***
John Bates (Lebanon) had three catches for 39 yards, with a long of 20, Saturday in Boise State’s 28-25 loss at BYU in Provo, Utah.
***
Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had three tackles Saturday in Oregon State’s 21-17 win at California.
***
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had three tackles Saturday in USC’s 41-14 home win against Arizona.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had a 44-yard punt Saturday in Wyoming’s 23-10 home win against New Mexico in Laramie.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had one tackle Saturday in Western Oregon’s 42-41 overtime home loss to Central Washington in Monmouth.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 51 assists, two kills, one solo block, one block assist and eight digs Saturday in Northwest Christian’s four-set home win against Evergreen State in Eugene.
Friday, Northern recorded 58 assists, three kills, one ace and eight digs in a four-set home win versus Northwest.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 23 assists, one kill, two aces and two digs Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set sweep at Multnomah in Portland.
Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 10 digs, two assists and a block assist and Kya Knuth (Lebanon) one dig.
Friday, Bogatin had 23 assists and one dig in a three-set win at Warner Pacific in Portland.
***
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) had 13 kills, 17 digs, one assist, one ace and two block assist Oct. 16 in Linn-Benton’s three-set sweep at Chemeketa in Salem.
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) added 11 kills, 10 digs, two assists and four aces; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) eight kills, three digs, one assist, one ace and one block assist; and Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) six kills, three digs, one assist and one block assist.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 14 assists, seven digs and a kill Saturday in Oregon Tech’s three-set win at Warner Pacific in Portland.
Friday, she had 12 assists, three aces and six digs in a three-set sweep at Multnomah in Portland.
***
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had 11 kills, five aces, six digs and one block assist Oct. 16 in Highline’s four-set home win against Lower Columbia in Des Moines, Iowa.
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had one kill and one dig for Lower Columbia.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had 10 kills, three block assists and three digs Saturday in Corban’s four-set home loss to Northwest in Salem.
Friday, she had 12 kills, five block assists and a dig in a three-set home win versus Evergreen State.
You have free articles remaining.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had nine kills, one assist, one block assist and three digs Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set home win against Notre Dame de Namur in Honolulu.
She had seven kills and two digs Oct. 17 in a three-set home win versus Dominican.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had eight kills and one ace Saturday in Southwestern Oregon’s three-set loss at Mt. Hood in Gresham.
Friday, she had nine digs and one ace in a three-set loss at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had four kills and a block assist Sunday in Oregon State’s five-set home loss to UCLA.
Friday, she had five kills, three block assists and two digs in a four-set home loss to USC.
Women’s soccer
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) scored two goals on one shot Friday in Corban’s 3-1 home win against Southern Oregon in Salem.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Sunday in a 4-0 loss at Montana in Missoula.
***
Taylor Marshall (South Albany) took two shots on goal Saturday in Rogue’s 2-2 home tie with Clackamas in Grants Pass.
Men’s soccer
Liam Clark (Corvallis) had an assist Oct. 16 in Lane’s 1-1 home tie with Portland in Eugene.
***
Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made three saves Saturday in Pacific’s 2-0 loss at Whitman in Walla Walla, Washington.
***
Oswaldo Ramirez (South Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Friday in Northwest Christian’s 3-1 home loss to Oregon Tech in Springfield.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) finished 11th in Saturday’s Warner Pacific XC Classic in Portland.
She completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 19 minutes, 14 seconds. Corban was fifth of 10 teams.
Men’s cross-country
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 28th in Saturday’s Warner Pacific XC Classic. Competing unattached, he finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 26 minutes, 18 seconds.
***
Southern Oregon’s Tyler Miller (South Albany) finished 63rd in Saturday’s Lewis & Clark Invitational, covering the 8,000-meter course in 27:28. The Raiders won the 12-team meet.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) took two shots and had one steal Sunday in Concordia Irvine’s 14-7 loss at UC Davis.
He had four goals on nine shots Saturday in a 14-11 win at Fresno Pacific in Fresno, California.
Women’s swimming
Lucia Davis (Sweet Home) was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.94 seconds) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:05.4) in a three-way meet in San Diego.
Teammate Lauren Yon (Sweet Home) was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:10.01).
The Broncos defeated Pepperdine 252-43 and lost to San Diego State 158-134.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net