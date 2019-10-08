Women’s soccer
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) scored the winning goal in the 85th minute Sunday in Portland State’s 1-0 home win against Northern Arizona in Hillsboro.
She took two shots on goal Friday in a 3-2 home win against Southern Utah.
***
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) had the game-tying goal in the 75th minute of Corban’s 2-1 overtime win Saturday at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
Football
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had seven catches for 74 yards and rushed twice for 12 yards Saturday in Pacific’s 52-14 home loss to Linfield in Forest Grove.
He also had eight kickoff returns for a total of 195 yards with a long of 39.
***
Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had four tackles Saturday in Oregon State’s 48-31 win at UCLA.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) and Joey Roos (West Albany) each had one tackle Saturday in Western Oregon’s 51-14 home win against Simon Fraser in Monmouth.
***
John Bates (Lebanon) had a 9-yard catch Saturday in Boise State’s 38-13 win at UNLV.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 47 assists, eight digs, six kills and three block assists Friday in Northwest Christian’s five-set home loss to Corban in Eugene.
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had 10 kills, two block assists and two digs for Corban.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 31 assists, 13 digs and three kills Saturday in Oregon Tech’s four-set loss at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
Friday, she had six assists, two digs and one kill in a three-set loss at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
***
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had 10 kills, 15 digs, two aces and two solo blocks Saturday in Linn-Benton’s four-set loss at Rogue in Grants Pass.
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) added six kills, three aces, three blocks and a block assist; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) six kills, one solo block and one block assist; and Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) two digs and one kill.
Friday, Tow had 14 kills, eight digs and two solo blocks in a three-set sweep at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
Aflatooni had nine kills, one assist, three aces, five digs, one solo block and one block assist; Chapman six kills, one assist, one ace, two digs and one block assist; and Tedrow five kills, one ace and two digs.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 24 assists, six digs and a kill Saturday in Southern Oregon’s four-set win at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington. Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 21 digs and one assist.
Friday, Bogatin had 18 assists and one dig in a three-set sweep at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington. Ryan had 12 digs, one kill and one ace.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had a combined 12 kills and nine digs in Hawaii Pacific’s three road sweeps.
The Sharks won on Academy of Art in San Francisco on Oct. 2, at Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont, California, on Oct. 3 and at Dominican in San Rafael, California, on Saturday.
***
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had a combined 12 kills, three digs, two block assists and a solo block in two Highline wins.
The Thunderbirds swept visiting Green River on Oct. 2 in Des Moines, Washington and won in five sets Friday at Tacoma (Washington).
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had a combined 12 kills, four block assists, one assists and one dig in Oregon State’s three-set home losses to California on Friday and Stanford on Saturday.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had four digs, one assist and one ace Tuesday in Southwestern Oregon’s three-set home win against New Hope Christian in Coos Bay.
***
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had four kills and one block assist Friday in Lower Columbia’s three-set sweep at Green River in Auburn, Washington.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was 12th in one of two races at Saturday’s Charles Bowles Willamette Invitational in Salem.
She completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 52 seconds.
George Fox’s Jessica Neal (Central Linn) was 97th (20:10) and teammate Amarie Miller (Santiam Christian) 146th (21:10).
Corban was sixth of 17 teams and George Fox 14th of 17 teams in separate races.
Men’s cross-country
Competing unattached, Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom took 25th, covering an 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 25 minutes, 37 seconds, at Saturday’s Charles Bowles Willamette Invitational in Salem.
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 124th in a personal-best 28:32 while running in a separate race. The Boxers were 15th of 16 teams.
Men’s golf
Northwest Christian’s Seth King (Crescent Valley) shot 71-82—153 to tie for second and help his team win the Sierra Nevada Invitational in Incline Village, Nevada.
***
Concordia’s Jaxson Daskalos (West Albany) shot 73-67-76—216 to tie for 14th at the Concordia Invitational in Portland. The Cavaliers were fourth of 14 teams.
Men’s soccer
Austin Mendoza (South Albany) had an assist and Liam Clark (Corvallis) took two shots Saturday in Lane’s 3-0 home win against Rogue in Eugene.
***
Oswaldo Ramirez (South Albany) took one shot on goal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 2-0 loss at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
Women’s golf
Corban’s Haley May (Sweet Home) shot a 39-over 183 to place 38th at the George Fox Culturame Classic in Canby.
Corban was sixth of eight teams.