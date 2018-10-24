Volleyball
Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) had 16 kills, 12 digs, four aces and three block assists Saturday in Chemeketa’s four-set home win against Linn-Benton in Salem.
Teammate Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) added six kills, one dig and one block assist.
Kya Knuth (Lebanon) had 19 digs and six aces for Linn-Benton.
Madelyn Norris (Lebanon) added 10 digs, three kills, three aces, one assist and one block assist; Ally Tow (Sweet Home) seven kills, 10 digs, four assists and an ace; Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) four kills, four assists, four digs and a block assist; and Daija Smith (Scio) two digs for the Roadrunners.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 20 assists and four digs Saturday in Northwest Christian’s three-set home sweep of Walla Walla in Eugene.
Also Saturday, Northern recorded 17 assists, three digs and two kills in a three-set sweep of New Hope at the New Hope tournament in Eugene.
She had 11 assists, two kills, one ace and one dig in a three-set tournament sweep of West Coast Baptist.
Northern had 19 assists, 16 digs and one ace Oct. 17 in a five-set home win against Corban.
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had eight kills, two digs and a block assist for Corban.
Friday, Clark had two kills, one block assist and one dig in a three-set home sweep of Walla Walla in Salem.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had 14 digs Saturday in Portland State’s three-set home loss to Montana State.
She had eight digs and one assist Oct. 16 in a three-set home sweep of Montana.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 11 assists and a dig Saturday in Southern Oregon’s four-set win at Warner Pacific in Portland.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added nine digs and four assists and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) three kills, two block assists and a dig.
Friday, Bogatin had 16 assists and seven digs in a three-set sweep at Multnomah in Portland.
Rube had eight kills, one block assist and one dig and Ryan eight digs and one assist.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had seven kills, three block assists and a dig Sunday in Oregon State’s three-set home loss to California.
Teammate Haylie Bennett (Philomath) added five kills and two block assists.
Friday, Bennett had 10 kills, four block assists and six digs in a four-set home loss to Stanford. Gravley added three kills and two block assists.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had 10 kills, four digs, three block assists, two aces and a solo block Friday in Lower Columbia’s four-set loss at Tacoma (Washington).
She had 16 kills, six digs, three solo blocks, three block assists, two aces and one assist Oct. 17 in a five-set home win against Centralia in Longview, Washington.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had eight kills, nine digs, two block assists and an assist Tuesday in Hawaii Pacific’s four-set win at Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont, California.
Sunday, she had eight kills and five digs in a four-set win at Holy Names in Oakland, California.
***
Isabella Smith (Santiam Christian) had nine digs, two assists and an ace Saturday in Oregon Tech’s three-set win at Multnomah in Portland.
She had eight digs and an assist Friday in a five-set loss at Warner Pacific in Portland.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had four digs and an ace Saturday in Southwestern Oregon’s five-set home loss to Clark in Coos Bay.
Friday, she had eight digs and two aces in a five-set home win against Mount Hood.
Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had 12 tackles and a pass breakup Saturday in USC’s 41-28 loss at Utah.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Pacific’s 54-22 home win against Lewis & Clark in Forest Grove.
He also had two kickoff returns for 46 yards.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had three punts for 108 yards, with one downed inside the 20-yard line, in Wyoming’s 24-16 home loss to Utah State in Laramie.
***
J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had five catches for 36 yards and a tackle Saturday in Linfield’s 14-0 win at George Fox in Newberg.
***
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) had two tackles Saturday in Northern Colorado’s 42-14 home win against Northern Arizona in Greeley.
***
Drew Kell (Crescent Valley) had two tackles Saturday in Oregon State’s 49-7 home loss to California.
***
Brian Sarbeck (Scio) had one tackle Saturday in Western Oregon’s 45-24 home win against Humboldt State in Monmouth.
***
Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) had one tackle Saturday in Southern Oregon’s 45-34 loss at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Women’s soccer
Aja Bumpus (Corvallis) had one goal on four shots on goal Oct. 17 in Lane’s 2-0 home win against Chemeketa in Eugene.
***
Taylor Marshall (South Albany) had a shot on goal in Rogue’s Oct. 17 1-0 win at Clackamas in Oregon City and a shot on goal in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Chemeketa in Salem.
***
Holly Bartholomew (Corvallis) took one shot Friday in Pacific’s 1-0 home loss to Whitman in Forest Grove.
***
Emma Kosmala (East Linn Christian) took one shot Friday in Corban’s 1-0 loss at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
Women’s tennis
Linfield freshman Tessa Kern (Corvallis) reached the singles semifinals in a 64-entry field at the Northwest Conference tournament to end the fall season.
Women’s cross-country
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 21st in Saturday’s William Jessup Warrior Invite in Rocklin, California.
She finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 42 seconds. The Owls won the eight-team meet.
Men’s cross-country
Southern Oregon’s Tyler Miller (South Albany) was 58th in Saturday’s William Jessup Warrior Invite in Rocklin, California.
He completed the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 26 minutes, 51 seconds. The Raiders won the 11-team meet.
***
Western Oregon’s AJ Holmberg (Scio) was 21st in 29:27 and teammate Trey Reed (Scio) 28th in 30:23 in Saturday’s Beaver Classic at Avery Park over an 8,000-meter course.
The Wolves were fourth of five teams.
Men’s soccer
Igor Hubenya (South Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Sunday in Corban’s 9-0 win at Walla Walla in College Place, Washington.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net