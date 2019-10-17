{{featured_button_text}}
Omar Speights

Oregon State's Omar Speights, seen here playing for Crescent Valley last fall, had 10 tackles against Utah last Saturday. 

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Football

Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had 10 tackles, including two solos, and a quarterback hurry Saturday in Oregon State’s 52-7 home loss to Utah.

Teammate Keegan Firth (Crescent Valley) had one tackle.

***

Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had five catches for 67 yards with a long of 26 Saturday in Pacific’s 59-14 win at Willamette in Salem.

He also had an 84-yard kickoff return for a total of two for 95 yards.

***

Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had six tackles and a pass breakup Saturday in USC’s 30-27 loss at Notre Dame.

***

Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) made five punts with 48-yard average and a long of 55 Saturday in in Wyoming’s 26-22 loss at San Diego State.

***

Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had two tackles, including a half tackle for loss, Saturday in Western Oregon’s 26-14 loss at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

***

John Bates (Lebanon) had a 12-yard catch Saturday in Boise State’s 59-37 home win against Hawaii.

Volleyball

Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had a career-high 22 kills and two days Sunday in Oregon State’s four-set loss at Washington State.

Friday, she had six kills, one block assist and a dig in Friday’s three-set loss at Washington.

***

Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 23 assists, three kills and a dig Friday in Oregon Tech’s three-set home loss to Southern Oregon in Klamath Falls.

Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 14 assists and three digs and Emma Ryan (Lebanon) 11 digs and two assists for Southern.

***

Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 28 assists, three kills, one ace, two block assists and one dig Sunday in Northwest Christian’s three-set win at Walla Walla in College Place, Washington.

Saturday, she had 32 assists, 11 digs, one kill, one ace, three block assists and one solo block in a four-set loss at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.

***

Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) had 13 kills, 17 digs, two block assists, one assist and one ace Wednesday in Linn-Benton’s three set win at Chemeketa in Salem.

Ally Tow (Sweet Home) added 11 kills, 10 digs, four aces and two assists; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) eight kills, one assist, one ace, three digs and one block assist; and Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) six kills, three digs, one assists and one block assist.

Saturday, Tow had eight kills, 15 digs, six aces, two assists and a block assist in a three-set home sweep of Clark.

Chapman added 11 kills, one ace, two digs and two block assists; Aflatooni four kills, seven digs, two assists, one ace and one block assist; Tedrow one kill; and Daija Smith (Scio) one dig.

***

Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had 11 kills, five aces, six digs and a block assist Wednesday in Highline’s four-set home win against Lower Columbia in Des Moines, Washington. Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had one kill and one dig for Lower Columbia.

Whitebird had 11 kills and a dig Friday in a five-set home loss to Pierce. The same day, Reab had six kills and a block assist in a three-set home win against Centralia in Longview, Washington.

***

Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had three kills and two block assists Saturday in Corban’s five-set loss at College of Idaho in Caldwell.

Friday, she had eight kills, three block assists and an assist in a five-set loss at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.

***

Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had six kills and a dig Wednesday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set home win against Fresno Pacific on Honolulu.

She had four kills and a dig Oct. 10 in a four-set home loss to Biola.

***

Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had one dig Saturday in Southwestern Oregon’s three-set win at Umpqua in Roseburg.

Women’s soccer

Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) had a goal on three shots Sunday in Portland State’s 2-1 home loss to Sacramento State in Hillsboro.

Men’s golf

Oregon’s Kevin Geniza (Crescent Valley) shot 70-75-71—216 to tie for 16th at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree. The Ducks tied for ninth in the 15-team tournament.

Competing for Oregon State “B,” Alec Berrey (Crescent Valley) shot 77-75-70—222 to tie for 34th and Richie Mikesell (West Albany) shot 77-75-73—225 to tie for 45th. Their team was fifth.

Men’s soccer

Liam Clark (Corvallis) had an assist Wednesday in Lane’s 1-1 home tie with Portland in Eugene.

***

Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made two saves in goal Saturday in Pacific’s 1-1 home tie with George Fox in Forest Grove.

***

Oswaldo Ramirez (South Albany) took two shots Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 3-0 loss at Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

Friday, he had a shot on goal in a 2-0 loss at Carroll in Helena, Montana.

Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net

