Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had seven tackles Saturday in USC’s 31-20 home win against Colorado. A true freshman safety, Hufanga is tied for second on the team in tackles this fall.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) made eight catches for 71 yards, with an 11-yard touchdown reception, Saturday in Pacific’s 23-22 win at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
He also had an 11-yard kickoff return.
***
J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had five catches for 52 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown reception, Saturday in Linfield’s 43-26 home win against Lewis & Clark in McMinnville. He also had a 35-yard punt return.
Codi Crain (Corvallis) started at center for Lewis & Clark.
***
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) had two tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, Saturday in Northern Colorado’s 35-14 loss at Portland State.
Volleyball
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had seven kills and two digs Sunday in Oregon State’s three-set loss at Colorado.
Teammate Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) added five kills, one ace and three block assists.
Bennett had 19 kills, one block assist and one dig Oct. 11 in a five-set loss at Utah. Gravley had six kills and three block assists.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had 37 digs, six assists and four aces Oct. 10 in Southwestern Oregon’s five-set loss at Umpqua in Roseburg.
***
Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) had 18 assists, nine digs, three kills, two aces and a block assist Friday in Linn-Benton’s three-set home win against Clackamas.
Teammate Kya Knuth (Lebanon) added 14 digs, four assists and two aces; Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) 11 kills and a dig; and Ally Tow (Sweet Home) eight kills, nine digs and one assist.
Norris had 21 assists, 14 digs, four kills and two aces Oct. 10 in a three-set win at Lane in Eugene.
Knuth had 20 digs and six assists; Tow seven kills, 11 digs, two assist and two solo blocks; Aflatooni four kills, one assist and two digs; and Daija Smith (Scio) one kill and one ace.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 20 assists, 11 digs, four kills, three aces and two block assists Saturday in Northwest Christian’s four-set home win against Evergreen State in Eugene.
Friday, she had 28 assists, 16 digs, three kills and two aces in a five-set home loss to Northwest.
***
Emma Ryan (Lebanon) had 15 digs in Southern Oregon’s Oct. 10 home win against Oregon Tech in Ashland.
Teammate Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) added 12 assists, one ace and two digs and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) five kills, two block assists and two digs.
Oregon Tech’s Isabella Smith (Santiam Christian) had seven digs and one assist.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had 13 digs and two assists Saturday in Portland State’s five-set home loss to Idaho State.
She had 15 digs Oct. 11 in a five-set home loss to Weber State.
***
Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) had 11 kills, one dig and one solo block Friday in Chemeketa’s five-set loss at Lane in Eugene.
Teammate Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) added nine kills, right digs, one assist and two solo blocks.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had seven kills, three solo blocks and a block assist Friday in Lower Columbia’s three-set loss at Green River in Auburn, Washington.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) added two kills.
Reab had seven kills and one dig Oct. 10 in a three-set loss at Pierce in Lakewood, Washington. Miller added four kills, one dig and two block assists.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had seven kills, three block assists, four digs and an assist Saturday in Corban’s four-set home win against Northwest in Salem.
Friday, she had seven kills, four block assists and a dig in a three-set home win against Evergreen State.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had four kills and four digs Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set home loss to Chaminade in Honolulu.
***
Brianna Marquez (Lebanon) had four digs Saturday in Pacific’s three-set home win against New Hope Christian in Forest Grove.
Women’s soccer
Aja Bumpus (Corvallis) took two shots, one on goal, Friday in Lane’s 5-1 win at Clackamas in Oregon City.
She had a goal and an assist Oct. 10 in a 5-0 home victory against Southwestern Oregon.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was 13th in Saturday’s Lewis & Clark Invitational near Estacada, covering the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 22 minutes, 12 seconds.
George Fox’s Amarie Miller (Santiam Christian) was 108th in 26:22.
Corban was fifth and George Fox 10th of 14 teams.
Men’s cross-country
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 148th in Saturday’s Pre National meet in Madison, Wisconsin.
He finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 26 minutes, 3 seconds. The Vikings were 15th of 20 teams.
***
Western Oregon’s AJ Holmberg (Scio) and Trey Reed (Scio) were 69th and 70th, respectively, at Saturday’s Warner Pacific Classic in Portland in 28:11 and 28:12.
The Wolves were second in the 11-team meet.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 117th in Saturday’s Lewis & Clark Invitational near Estacada in 29:17. The Boxers were 13th of 13 teams.