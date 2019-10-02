Women’s soccer
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) had two goals on five shots Saturday in Corban’s 4-0 win at Multnomah in Portland.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Sunday in Portland State's 1-0 loss at Weber State in Ogden, Utah.
Friday, she scored a goal on three shots in a 3-2 win at Idaho State in Pocatello.
Football
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had a 41.2-yard average on five punts with a long of 52 Saturday in Wyoming’s 53-17 home win against UNLV in Laramie.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had three tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and teammate Joey Roos (West Albany) added two tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 36-26 loss at Central Washington in Ellensburg.
***
Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had a pass breakup Saturday in Oregon State’s 31-28 home loss to Stanford.
Volleyball
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had 16 kills, two solo blocks, three block assists and two digs and teammate Taylor Quinn (Corvallis) one assist Friday in Oregon State’s four-set home win against Colorado.
A day earlier, Bennett had 16 kills, five block assists and five digs in a five-set home win versus Oregon.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 22 assists, two kills, four block assists and two digs Saturday in Northwest Christian’s three-set win at Multnomah in Portland.
Friday, she had 57 assists, two kills, one ace, nine digs and two block assists in a five-set win at Warner Pacific in Portland.
***
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) had 13 kills, 15 digs and three block assists Friday in Linn-Benton’s three-set home win against Mt. Hood.
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) added 11 kills, nine digs and an ace; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) seven kills, one assist, three digs and two block assists; and Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) nine kills, four digs and one block assist for the Roadrunners.
Tow had 13 kills, 11 digs, one assist, four block assists and two aces Sept. 25 in a three-set win at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
Aflatooni had nine kills, 11 digs, one assist and one block assist; Chapman one kill, one assist, one dig, two solo blocks and one block assist; and Tedrow one kill, two assists and one solo block.
***
Emma Ryan (Lebanon) had 28 digs and two assists Saturday in Southern Oregon’s five-set home loss to Eastern Oregon in Ashland. Teammate Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) added 20 assists and eight digs.
Bogatin had 29 assists and three digs and Ryan 20 digs Friday in a five-set home win against College of Idaho.
***
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had eight kills Sept. 25 in Highline’s three-set home sweep of Centralia in Des Moines, Washington.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had four kills and three block assists Saturday in Corban’s three-set sweep at Warner Pacific in Portland.
You have free articles remaining.
She had seven kills, one assist, two block assists and a dig in a three-set win at Multnomah in Portland.
***
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had two kills, two digs and one block assist Sept. 25 in Lower Columbia’s four-set home win against South Puget Sound in Longview, Washington.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had one assist Saturday in Oregon Tech’s three-set home loss to College of Idaho in Klamath Falls.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had one kill Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set win at Fresno Pacific in Fresno, California.
Men’s golf
Concordia’s Jaxson Daskalos (West Albany) shot 73-72-67—212 to tie for ninth in last week’s Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham.
Concordia won the 18-team tournament.
***
Oregon’s Kevin Geniza (Crescent Valley) shot 72-72-73—217 to tie for 44th at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in North Plains. Oregon was 14th of 15 teams.
***
Northwest Christian’s Seth King (Crescent Valley) shot 74-76—150 to tie for seventh at the Linfield Fall Invite in McMinnville. The Beacons were third of nine teams.
Men’s soccer
Oswaldo Ramirez (South Albany) took one shot Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 5-0 loss at Warner Pacific in Portland.
He had one assist and took three shots, two on goal, Friday in a 3-2 win at Multnomah in Portland.
Women’s golf
Corban’s Haley May (Sweet Home) shot 88-95—183 to take 20th at the Linfield Fall Invite in McMinnville. The Warriors were second of eight teams.
Women’s cross-country
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 62nd in Saturday’s Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, California, completing the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 23 minutes, 12 seconds.
The Owls were sixth of 23 teams.
Men’s cross-country
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was 182nd in Saturday’s Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, California.
He completed the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 28 minutes, 5 seconds. The Raiders were 12th of 20 teams.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) had one goal, one assist and one steal Sept. 26 in Concordia Irvine’s 15-10 loss at Cal Baptist in Riverside.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa