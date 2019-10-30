Football
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had 11 receptions for 96 yards and a 33-yard kickoff return Saturday in Pacific’s 21-18 loss at George Fox in Newberg.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had five punts for a 42.6 average with a long of 49 Saturday in Wyoming’s 31-3 home win against Nevada in Laramie.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had two tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 37-22 home win against Midwestern State in Monmouth.
Volleyball
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 30 assists and six digs and teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) 18 digs and one ace Friday in Southern Oregon’s five-set home win against Corban in Ashland.
Corban’s Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had eight kills and six block assists.
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 23 assists and a dig Oct. 24 in Oregon Tech’s four-set home loss to Corban in Klamath Falls. Clark had four kills and three block assists.
The same day, Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 28 assists, 10 digs and one kill in Northwest Christian’s three-set loss at Southern Oregon. Bogatin had 24 assists and three digs and Ryan 18 digs.
Northern had 49 assists, 10 digs, five kills and one ace Friday in her team’s five-set win at Oregon Tech. Isom recorded three assists, two digs and a kill.
***
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had 17 digs, nine kills and one block assist Oct. 23 in Linn-Benton’s three-set home win against Umpqua.
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) added eight kills and eight digs; Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) nine kills and one dig; and Alexis Chapman (West Albany) seven kills, two assists, two aces and three digs.
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had five kills, two digs and a block assist Sunday in a three-set loss at Arizona State.
Friday, she had a team-high 15 kills, two digs, one solo block and one block assist in a five-set win at Arizona.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had seven digs and one assist Saturday in Southwestern Oregon’s four-set home loss to Clackamas in Coos Bay.
Friday, she had 15 digs, four assists and a kill in a four-set home win versus Chemeketa.
***
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had seven kills and three digs Friday in Lower Columbia’s three-set loss at Pierce in Lakewood, Washington.
She had six kills, one solo block and one block assist Oct. 23 in a four-set loss to South Puget Sound in Olympia, Washington.
***
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had five kills, three digs, one solo block and one block assist Oct. 23 in Highline’s four-set win at Centralia (Washington).
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had four kills, one ace, one block assist and three digs Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set home loss to Azusa Pacific in Honolulu.
Friday, she had three kills, two digs and an assist in a three-set home sweep of Point Loma.
Women’s cross-country
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was fourth in Saturday’s Fall Foliage Invitational in St. Albans, Vermont.
She completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 10 seconds. Vermont won the four-team meet.
***
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 21st in Saturday’s Warrior Invite in Rocklin, California.
She finished the 5K course in 18:47. The Owls were fourth of 12 teams.
Men’s soccer
Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made four saves in goal Saturday in Pacific’s 2-0 home win against Linfield in Forest Grove.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) scored three goals Saturday in Concordia Irvine’s 13-12 overtime home win against Air Force in Irvine, California.
Women’s soccer
Taylor Marshall (South Albany) took two shots, one on goal, in Rogue’s 1-1 home tie with Chemeketa on Oct. 23 and in Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Portland, both in Grants Pass.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took two shots, one on goal, Sunday in Portland State’s 1-0 home loss to Idaho in Hillsboro.
Friday, she took one shot on goal in a 4-1 home loss to Eastern Washington.
Men’s cross-country
Southern Oregon’s Tyler Miller (South Albany) was 88th in Saturday’s Warrior Invite in Rocklin, California.
He finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 27 minutes, 25 seconds. The Raiders were second of 12 teams.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net