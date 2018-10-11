Women’s soccer
Aja Bumpus (Corvallis) had a goal and an assist Wednesday in Lane’s 5-0 home win against Southwestern Oregon in Eugene.
Bumpus scored her team’s goal Saturday in a 1-1 tie with visiting Clark.
***
Taylor Marshall (South Albany) had a shot on goal Saturday in Rogue’s 2-0 loss at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
***
Holly Bartholomew (Corvallis) took a shot on goal Saturday in Pacific’s 5-0 loss at Linfield in McMinnville.
Volleyball
Linn-Benton’s Ally Tow (Sweet Home) was named the NWAC South Region offensive player of the week for her efforts the previous week, Sept. 23-29.
Saturday, Tow had eight kills, seven digs, four aces and one assist in a three-set win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
Teammate Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) had 17 assists and 10 digs; Kya Knuth (Lebanon) 16 digs, five assists and three aces; Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) 16 assists, eight kills and three digs; and Daija Smith (Scio) two digs and one assist.
Friday, Knuth had 60 digs, three aces, one kill and one assist in a five-set win at Umpqua in Roseburg.
Norris had 30 assists, eight digs, four kills and one block assist; Tow 16 kills, 22 digs, three aces and two block assists; and Aflatooni six kills, six digs and one block assist.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had 11 kills, four block assists and a solo block Saturday in a three-set loss at UCLA.
Teammate Haylie Bennett (Philomath) added one kill, two block assists and a dig.
Gravley had nine kills and four block assists Oct. 4 in a three-set loss at USC.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 26 aces, six digs and one ace Saturday in Southern Oregon’s four-set home win against Eastern Oregon in Ashland.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 21 digs, one kill and two aces.
Friday, Ryan had 18 digs and one ace in a four-set home loss to College of Idaho.
Bogatin had 22 assists, eight digs, two kills and one ace and teammate Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) five kills, two digs and one ace.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 28 assists, eight digs, two kills and one ace Saturday in Northwest Christian’s four-set loss at Multnomah in Portland.
Friday, she had 22 assists, 10 digs, one ace and two block assists in a five-set loss at Warner Pacific in Portland.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had nine kills, five block assists and a dig Friday in Lower Columbia’s three-set home win against Highline in Longview, Washington.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) added nine kills and four block assists.
Miller had 10 kills, two digs, three block assists and one solo block Oct. 3 in a five-set home win against Grays Harbor. Reab had seven kills, one dig and one block assist.
***
Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) had six kills, 11 digs, one ace, two solo blocks and one block assist Friday in Chemeketa’s three-set win at Mount Hood in Gresham.
Teammate Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) added four kills, one dig, one solo block and one block assist.
Belton had five kills, one solo block and one block assist Oct. 3 in a three-set loss at Clark in Vancouver, Wash.
Kerlegan had two kills, two assists and two block assists and teammate Bailey Backer (West Albany) one dig.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had nine digs and one assist Saturday in Portland State’s three-set loss at Idaho on Moscow.
She had 20 digs and one assist Oct. 4 in a five-set win at Eastern Washington in Cheney.
***
Isabella Smith (Santiam Christian) had 15 digs and one assist Saturday in Oregon Tech’s five-set home loss to College of Idaho in Klamath Falls.
Friday, Smith had six digs and one assist in a three-set home loss to Eastern Oregon.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had seven kills, four block assists and one dig Saturday in a five-set win at Warner Pacific in Portland.
Clark had five kills, two digs and a block assist Friday in a three-set win at Multnomah in Portland.
Football
J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had four catches for 60 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown, and one tackle Saturday in Linfield’s 59-0 home win against Willamette in McMinnville.
Teammate Cole Sipos (Lebanon) added two tackles.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had seven receptions for 90 yards, including a long of 25, and a 1-yard rush Saturday in Pacific’s 30-23 loss at Pacific Lutheran in Puyallup, Washington.
Hargis also returned five kickoffs for 123 yards with a long of 31.
***
Brian Sarbeck (Scio) had three tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 13-7 win at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
***
Luke Fulford (Corvallis) had one tackle Saturday in Siskiyous’ 33-28 home loss to Fresno.
Men’s soccer
Igor Hubenya (South Albany) had an assist Saturday in Corban’s 3-1 home win against Northwest Christian in Salem.