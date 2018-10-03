Volleyball
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) recorded 23 assists, nine digs and four aces Saturday in Southern Oregon’s five-set home win against Corban in Ashland.
Teammate Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) added 13 kills, four digs, one solo block and two block assists and Emma Ryan (Lebanon) 10 digs, three assists and an ace.
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had seven kills, one solo block and a dig for Corban.
Friday, Bogatin had 15 assists, two digs and one ace in a three-set home win against Northwest Christian. Rube had seven kills and four digs and Ryan 13 digs and one ace.
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 17 assists, nine digs, one kill and two block assists for Northwest Christian.
Also Friday, Clark had four kills and three block assists in a four-set win at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. Isabella Smith (Crescent Valley) had six digs and one block assist for Oregon Tech.
Smith had seven digs Saturday in a three-set home loss to Northwest Christian.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had 22 digs, four assists and an ace Saturday in Portland State’s four-set home loss to Southern Utah.
She had 14 digs Sept. 27 in a three-set home loss to Northern Arizona.
***
Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) had 32 assists, 11 digs, one kill and one ace Friday in Linn-Benton’s three-set home win against Mount Hood.
Teammate Ally Tow (Sweet Home) added 12 kills and two aces; Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) seven kills and five digs; Kya Knuth (Lebanon) seven digs, three assists and two kills; and Daija Smith (Scio) three digs.
Norris had 31 assists, 12 digs, two kills and a block assist Sept. 26 in a three-set win at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
Tow had nine kills, 12 digs, three assists and two block assists; Knuth 13 digs and one kill; and Aflatooni two digs, three block assists, one kill and one assist.
***
Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) had seven kills, six digs, four block assists, one assist and one ace Saturday in Chemeketa’s three-set home win against Southwestern Oregon in Salem.
Teammate Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) added 11 kills, three block assists and a dig and Bailey Backer (West Albany) one assist.
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had seven digs for Southwestern Oregon.
Friday, Trippett had 17 digs in a three-set loss at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
Kerlegan had 12 digs, five kills, one assist, one ace and two block assists Sept. 26 in a three-set home loss to Umpqua. Belton had nine kills and three block assists.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had eight kills, three digs, one solo block and a block assist Friday in Lower Columbia’s three-set win at South Puget Sound in Olympia, Washington.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) added three kills and three block assists.
Miller had 14 kills, four block assists, one assist, one dig and one solo block Sept. 26 in a four-set home win against Tacoma, in Longview, Washington.
Reab had 13 kills, two digs, two solo blocks and four block assists.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had seven kills, one solo block, one block assist and one dig Saturday in Oregon State’s three-set home loss to Arizona.
Friday, she had five kills, four solo blocks, one block assist and two digs in a three-set home loss to Arizona State.
Football
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had 13 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Pacific’s 19-13 home win against George Fox in Forest Grove.
***
J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had three catches for 61 yards, including a 29-yarder for a touchdown, Saturday in Linfield’s 17-14 loss at Whitworth, in Spokane, Washington.
***
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had five tackles Saturday in USC’s 24-20 win at Arizona in Tucson.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had three tackles, including two sacks, Saturday in Western Oregon’s 54-13 home win against Simon Fraser in Monmouth.
Teammates Joey Roos (West Albany) and Brian Sarbeck (Scio) each added five tackles. Roos had two pass breakups and Sarbeck one tackle for loss.
***
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) had one tackle Saturday in Northern Colorado’s 38-13 home loss to North Dakota in Greeley.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had a 27-yard punt Saturday in Wyoming’s 34-14 home loss to Boise State in Laramie.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was 17th in Saturday’s Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.
She completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 59 seconds. Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 37th in 19:50.
Oregon Tech was first and Corban fifth in the 12-team meet.
Men’s cross-country
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 55th in Saturday’s Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.
He completed the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 26 minutes, 8 seconds. Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 144th in 28:36 and Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio) 148th in 28:47.
Portland State was fourth, Pacific 18th and Western Oregon incomplete in the 19-team race.
***
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was 214th in Saturday’s Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, California.
He finished the 8,000-meter course in 27:45.
Women’s soccer
Aja Bumpus (Corvallis) took three shots, two on goal, Sept. 26 in Lane’s 2-0 win against Portland in Hillsboro.
***
Emma Kosmala (East Linn Christian) took one shot Sunday in Corban’s 1-0 loss at Southern Oregon in Ashland.
Saturday, she took two shots on goal in a 1-0 loss at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
***
Oregon State’s Mylene Gorzynski (Corvallis) has played 145 minutes in three matches this season.
Women’s golf
Concordia’s Halle Creswick (Corvallis) shot 82-90-86—258 to finish 63rd at the Rose City Collegiate, which concluded Tuesday at Langdon Farms near Aurora.
Concordia was eighth of 11 teams.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net