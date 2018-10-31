Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had a team-high 11 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and a pass break-up Saturday in USC’s 38-35 home loss to Arizona State.
Trojans coach Clay Helton confirmed Hufanga, a true freshman safety, broke his collarbone during the game. Hufanga is USC’s leading tackler this season with 51.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had 17 catches for 186 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown, Saturday in Pacific’s 37-19 loss at Whitworth in Spokane, Washington.
***
J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had four catches for 77 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown, Saturday in Linfield’s 41-7 home win against Pacific Lutheran in McMinnville.
Lasswell also had two punt returns for 48 yards, with one going for 44.
***
Drew Kell (Crescent Valley) had two tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, Saturday in Oregon State’s 41-34 overtime win at Colorado.
***
Brian Sarbeck (Scio) had two tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 7-6 loss at Azusa Pacific in Azusa, California.
***
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) had one tackle Saturday in Northern Colorado’s 42-39 win at Southern Utah in Cedar City.
***
John Bates (Lebanon) had one catch for 3 yards Saturday in Boise State’s 48-38 win at Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) punted once for 24 yards Saturday in Wyoming’s 34-21 win at Colorado State in Fort Collins.
Volleyball
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 33 assists and three digs Saturday in Southern Oregon’s five-set home win against Northwest in Ashland.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 23 digs, one kill, one assist and two aces and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) added four kills, six digs, one ace and one block assist.
Friday, Rube had nine kills, five digs, two aces and an assist in a three-set home win against Evergreen State. Bogatin had 17 assists and three digs and Ryan five digs, one assist and one ace.
***
Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) had 23 assists, 10 digs, six aces and four digs in Linn-Benton’s three-set home win against Clark.
Teammate Kya Knuth (Lebanon) added 25 digs, five assists and two aces; Ally Tow (Sweet Home) 11 kills and four digs; Daija Smith (Scio) three digs and an ace; and Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) two kills and a dig.
Aflatooni had eight kills, seven digs, two block assists and an ace Oct. 24 in a three-set win at Mount Hood in Gresham.
Tow added nine kills, eight digs, three aces and two assists; Knuth 11 digs and an ace; and Smith two aces and a kill.
***
Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) had 12 kills, 11 digs, two assists and two block assists Saturday in Chemeketa’s four-set win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
Teammate Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) added 10 kills and two block assists.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had five aces and four digs for Southwestern Oregon.
Friday, Kerlegan had nine kills, 12 digs, one assist, one ace, two block assists and a solo block in a three-set win at Umpqua in Roseburg. Belton had three kills and two block assists.
Also Friday, Trippett had 15 digs, two assists and an ace in a four-set home loss to Clackamas.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had eight kills, four block assists, two digs, one assist and one ace Sunday in Oregon State’s four-set win at Arizona State.
Teammate Haylie Bennett (Philomath) added three kills, four block assists and two digs.
Friday, both players had six kills in a three-set loss at Arizona. Gravley added four digs and two block assists and Bennett one block assist.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 18 assists, six digs and an ace Sunday in Northwest Christian’s three-set win at Walla Walla in College Place, Washington.
Saturday, she had 16 assists, seven digs, two kills and two block assists in a three-set at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had 11 kills, three digs, three block assists, one ace and one solo block Oct. 24 in a three-set home win against South Puget Sound in Longview, Washington.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had seven digs Saturday in Portland State’s three-set loss at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.
She had six digs and an assist Oct. 25 in a three-set win at Southern Utah in Cedar City.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had five kills, two block assists and a dig Saturday in Corban’s four-set loss at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Friday, she had five kills, four block assists, two digs and a solo block in a five-set loss at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had three kills, four digs and a block assists Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set win at Academy of Art in San Francisco.
***
Brianna Marquez (Lebanon) had one dig Saturday in Pacific’s three-set home win against Linfield in Forest Grove.
Women’s soccer
Emma Kosmala (East Linn Christian) had an assist and took a shot Saturday in Corban’s 1-0 home win against Warner Pacific in Salem.
Friday, she took a shot in a 3-0 home victory versus Multnomah.
***
Mylene Gorzynski (Corvallis) took one shot on goal Sunday in a 4-0 home loss to Arizona State.
***
Holly Bartholomew (Corvallis) took a shot on goal Saturday in Pacific’s 5-0 loss at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash.
Men’s soccer
Igor Hubenya (South Albany) took one shot Saturday in Corban’s 3-0 home win against Warner Pacific in Salem.
Friday, he took two shots, one on goal, in a 4-2 home win versus Multnomah.
Men’s cross-country
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 67th in Saturday’s Big Sky Conference championship meet in Sacramento, California.
He finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 26 minutes flat. The Vikings were eighth of 11 teams.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 61st in Saturday’s Northwest Conference championship meet near Estacada.
He completed the 8,000-meter course in 30:49. Pacific was seventh of eight teams.
Women’s cross-country
George Fox’s Amarie Miller (Santiam Christian) was 65th in Saturday’s Northwest Conference championship meet near Estacada.
She ran the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 27 minutes, 56 seconds. George Fox was seventh of nine teams.
