Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had 18 tackles, including 11 solo, and a pass breakup Saturday in USC’s 52-35 home win against UCLA.
***
Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had six tackles and an interception Saturday in Oregon State’s 54-53 loss at Washington State.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) averaged 42.2 yards on five punts with a long of 46 Friday in Wyoming’s 17-7 home win against Colorado State in Laramie.
***
John Bates (Lebanon) had a 1-yard catch Saturday in Boise State’s 56-21 win at Utah State in Logan.
Volleyball
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had a combined 19 kills, 18 digs, two assists and three aces in Linn-Benton’s two best-of-three consolation matches at the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament in Tacoma, Washington.
The Roadrunners defeated Walla Walla in two sets on Nov. 21 and lost to Rogue in three sets Friday.
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) had a combined 18 kills, 11 digs and two block assists; Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) 13 kills and six digs; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) 11 kills, three digs, three block assists, one assist, one ace and one solo block; and Daija Smith (Scio) one dig.
Tow had 20 kills, 20 digs, one ace and one block assist Nov. 21 in LB’s opening-round five-set loss to Edmonds.
Aflatooni had 20 kills, 11 digs, two block assists, two aces and an assist; Tedrow 19 kills and one block assist; and Chapman six kills, three digs, one solo block and one block assist.
Tow, a sophomore, was named to the all-NWAC South Region first team last week.
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had a combined nine kills, 12 digs, two assists, two aces and two solo blocks in Highline’s three best-of-three consolation matches.
Highline defeated Skagit Valley in three sets Nov. 21 and Edmonds in two sets on Friday before losing in three sets to Tacoma on Saturday.
Whitebird had six kills, 14 digs, three assists and an ace Nov. 21 in a four-set opening-round loss to Treasure Valley.
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had a combined eight kills in Lower Columbia’s two best-of-three consolation matches. The team defeated Mt. Hood in two sets on Nov. 21 and lost to Tacoma in three Friday.
Reab had two kills, one dig and one block assists Nov. 21 in a three-set opening-round loss to Spokane.
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had three kills and one block assist and Taylor Quinn (Corvallis) two digs Sunday in Oregon State’s three-set loss at UCLA.
Bennett had 19 kills, four block assists, one solo block and an assist Nov. 21 in a five-set loss at USC. Quinn had nine digs and one ace.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had six kills, five block assists and a dig Nov. 20 in Hawaii Pacific’s four-set home win against Academy of Art in Honolulu.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was 52nd in the NAIA national meet, covering the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course at Fort Vancouver in Vancouver, Washington, in 18 minutes, 59 seconds.
“Sydney delivered an outstanding effort after getting spiked in the knee in the first 800 meters,” Warriors coach Norm Berney said. It was Nichol’s third national meet appearance.
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 69th in 19:09. The Owls were 15th in the 37-team field.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had 15 points (on five 3-pointers), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal Saturday in Western Oregon’s 90-69 win against Regis in Portland.
Friday, he had five points and a rebound in a 91-80 win versus Notre Dame de Namur in Portland.
***
Dyshawn Hobson (Corvallis) had five points, three rebounds and two assists Friday in Northwest Christian’s 116-90 home win against New Hope Christian in Eugene.
Women’s basketball
Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had two points, two rebounds, one assist and four steals Sunday in Chemeketa’s 62-48 tournament loss to Peninsula in Wenatchee, Washington.
Saturday, she had six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 76-63 tournament win against Edmonds.
Teammate Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) had eight point, four assists, one rebound and one steal Friday in a 65-52 tournament loss to Wenatchee Valley, Wombacher added three points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had five points, one rebound and one assist Friday in Willamette’s 84-80 home win against Cal Lutheran in Salem.
***
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had a combined four points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in two Linn-Benton home tournament wins.
The Roadrunners defeated Tacoma 69-57 on Friday and South Puget Sound 74-36 on Saturday.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had three points and one rebound Sunday in Texas at Arlington’s 57-53 win at Kansas State in Manhattan.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had two points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 69-44 win against Simpson in Eugene.
***
Megan Miller (Lebanon) had a combined two assists, one rebound and one steal in Linfield’s two tournament wins in Forest Grove. The Wildcats defeated Warner Pacific 84-78 in overtime Friday and Evergreen State 76-62 on Saturday.
***
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had two points Saturday in Umpqua’s 96-27 home win against Grays Harbor in Roseburg.
Men's wrestling
Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) finished second at 184 pounds in Sunday’s Spokane Open in Spokane, Washington.
He lost 8-4 Friday in Southern Oregon’s 22-15 loss at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
A day earlier, Sallee won 9-1 against Simpson and 6-1 versus Corban in a pair of home wins in Ashland. The Raiders defeated Simpson 43-4 and Corban 29-16.
Women’s swimming
Lucia Davis (Sweet Home/East Linn Christian) was eighth in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 53.61 seconds at last week’s Mizzou Invite in Columbia, Missouri.
She was also 18th in the 1,650 freestyle (17:17.53), 34th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.66) and swam a leg on the 800 freestyle relay (12th, 7:38.43).
Teammate Lauren Yon (Sweet Home) was 16th in the 400 individual medley (4:36.15), 24th in the 200 breaststroke (2:24.53), 37th in the 200 individual medley (2:16.05) and had legs on the 400 medley relay (21st, 3:55.19) and 200 medley relay (1:47.54). She also competed in the 500 freestyle (5:14.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.39).
The Broncos were seventh of 13 teams.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net