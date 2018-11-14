Football
Pacific sophomore receiver Ty Hargis (Lebanon) was named to the all-Northwest Conference first team.
Hargis had a school-record 83 receptions for 784 yards and five touchdowns this season. He finished the regular season as the conference leader in all-purpose yards (140.40 per game), second in the conference in receptions per game (8.3), fifth in receiving yards (783) and receiving yards per game (78.3).
Saturday, Hargis had eight receptions for 45 yards Saturday in a 50-7 loss at Linfield in McMinnville. He also had eight kickoff returns for a total of 168 yards, including a long return of 35.
Linfield senior receiver J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had four catches for 23 yards.
He was named to the Northwest Conference’s second team offense.
Lasswell's career came to a close with 15 career touchdowns. He had 36 catches for 524 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Brian Sarbeck (Scio) had eight tackles, including three solos, Saturday in Western Oregon’s 19-14 loss at Eastern New Mexico in Portales.
Drew Kell (Crescent Valley) had three tackles Saturday in Oregon State’s 48-17 loss at Stanford.
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) had two tackles Saturday in Northern Colorado’s 35-7 loss at Montana State in Bozeman.
Volleyball
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 31 assists and three digs Saturday in Southern Oregon’s four-set home win against Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament championship match in Ashland.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 18 digs and two assists and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) 12 kills, five digs and one assist.
Bogatin had 11 assists, four digs and one ace Friday in a three-set semifinal home win against Corban.
Ryan had 13 digs and one assist and Rube five kills, four digs, two block assists and one solo block. Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had three kills and three block assists for Corban.
Earlier in the week, Ryan was named the conference’s co-libero of the year. Bogatin was selected the conference’s setter of the week.
Both earned a spot on the conference’s all-academic list. Bogatin is majoring in business and Ryan in psychology.
Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) had 39 assists, 12 digs, four kills and four aces Nov. 7 in Linn-Benton’s three-set home sweep of Lane.
Teammate Kya Knuth (Lebanon) added 17 digs, two assists and an ace; Ally Tow (Sweet Home) 13 digs, nine kills and two block assists; and Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) 13 digs, two kills and an ace.
The Roadrunners open NWAC tournament play against North Idaho at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Tacoma, Washington.
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had 10 kills, one block assist and one dig Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s five-set home win against Fresno Pacific in Honolulu.
Friday, she had 11 kills and five digs in a five-set home loss to Hawaii Hilo.
Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) had 11 kills, 14 digs, two assists, two block assists and one solo block Nov. 7 in Chemeketa’s five-set win at Clackamas in Oregon City.
Teammate Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) added 19 kills, four digs, three solo blocks and a block assists.
The Storm starts NWAC tournament play against Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Tacoma, Washington.
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had two kills, four block assists, one solo block and a dig Friday in Oregon State’s three-set loss at Stanford.
A day earlier, she had 10 kills, four block assists, two digs, one ace and a solo block in a three-set loss at California.
Megan Miller (South Albany) had eight kills, three aces and three block assists Nov. 7 in Lower Columbia’s three-set home sweep of Green River in Longview, Washington.
Lower Columbia begins NWAC tournament play against Shoreline at 9 a.m. Thursday in Tacoma, Washington.
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had three digs Saturday in Portland State’s three-set loss at Weber State in Ogden, Utah.
She had seven digs and an ace Nov. 8 in a three-set loss at Idaho State in Pocatello.
Women’s soccer
Lane freshman midfielder Aja Bumpus (Corvallis) was named an NWAC North-South Region all-star. She had nine goals and four assists this season.
Wrestling
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) took a 13-9 decision against John Johnson at 157 pounds Saturday in Cal Poly’s 28-10 home loss to Cal Baptist in San Luis Obispo, California.
Teammate Tyler Schilling (Sweet Home) lost a 12-4 major decision to Daxton Gordon at 145 pounds.
Women’s basketball
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had six points, two rebounds and three assists Monday in Willamette’s 62-55 home loss to Northwest Christian in Salem.
Northwest Christian’s Peyton Greene (Monroe) had one rebound.
Sunday, Ballard had six points, three assists, one rebound and one steal Sunday in an 81-76 overtime home loss to Warner Pacific in Salem.
Greene had one steal Nov. 8 in a 59-56 loss at Simpson in Redding, California.
Men’s basketball
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had one point, one rebound and one assist Sunday in Oregon Tech’s 86-80 win at Pacific Union in Angwin, California.
Saturday, he had two points and two rebounds in a 79-62 loss at UC Merced.
Dyshawn Hobson (Corvallis) grabbed one rebound Friday in Northwest Christian’s 107-90 exhibition loss at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
