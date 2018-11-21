Women’s cross-country
Oregon Tech freshman Hannah Mason (Lebanon) finished 93rd out of 341 runners at Friday’s NAIA national championship meet in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Owls won the team title, finishing seven points ahead of runner-up Madonna.
Mason covered the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 41.9 seconds. Competing as an individual, Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) finished just behind Mason in 94th in 18:42.1.
Volleyball
Linn-Benton’s Kya Knuth (Lebanon) and Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) and Chemeketa’s Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) were named to the all-NWAC South Region first team. Lower Columbia’s Megan Miller (South Albany) was selected to the West Region first team.
Linn-Benton’s Ally Tow (Sweet Home) made the South second team. Roadrunners coach Jayme Frazier was selected the South Region coach of the year.
Miller had a combined 17 kills, 10 digs, three solo blocks, two block assists, three aces and one assist in three best-of-three consolation matches at last week’s NWAC tournament in Tacoma, Washington.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) had a combined 14 kills, four digs, three block assists and a solo block in those matches.
Lower Columbia defeated Blue Mountain and Tacoma in three sets and lost to Edmonds in two.
Miller had a combined 26 kills, seven digs, three solo blocks and two block assists in two best-of-five championship bracket matches. Reab had a combined nine kills and one dig.
Lower Columbia beat Shoreline in four sets and lost to eventual champion Spokane in three.
Norris had a combined 79 assists, 36 digs, six kills, five aces and three block assists in two championship bracket matches.
Knuth added 32 digs and four assists; Tow 26 kills, 35 digs, two aces and one block assist; Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) 12 kills, 20 digs, five block assists, one ace and one assist; and Daija Smith (Scio) 10 digs.
The Roadrunners defeated North Idaho in five sets and lost to Highline in four.
Norris had 30 assists, seven digs and two block assists in a three-set consolation loss to Tacoma. Knuth added nine digs; Aflatooni five kills, four digs and a block assist; and Tow six kills, 11 digs and an ace.
Kerlegan had a combined 19 kills, 20 digs, two solo blocks, two assists and one ace in two championship bracket matches.
Teammate Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) added 19 kills, four digs and one solo block and Bailey Backer (West Albany) one ace.
Chemeketa defeated Blue Mountain in five sets and lost to Pierce in three.
Kerlegan had a combined 15 kills, 11 digs, five block assists and one ace in two consolation matches. Belton recorded eight kills, two block assists and one dig.
The Storm beat Clark in two sets and lost to North Idaho in three.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had nine kills, eight block assists and an assist Sunday in Oregon State’s five-set home loss to Colorado.
Friday, she had 10 kills, four block assists, two solo blocks and a dig in a five-set home loss to Utah.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had six kills and two block assists Saturday in Corban’s three-set home sweep of Xavier (Louisiana) in an NAIA opening-round match in Salem. The Warriors, led by former Santiam Christian coach Kim McLain, advanced to next week’s national tournament.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had two digs and an assist Nov. 15 in Portland State’s four-set loss at Northern Colorado in Greeley.
She had five digs two days earlier in a four-set home loss to Sacramento State.
Men’s basketball
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 19 points, six rebounds, one assist and four steals Saturday in Clackamas’ 103-76 home win against Multnomah in Oregon City.
Friday, he had seven points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 101-70 home win versus Pacific.
***
Riley Davis (Philomath) had two points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals Friday in Linn-Benton’s 93-76 home win against Tacoma.
Teammate Seth Cullison (South Albany) added four points.
***
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had four points, three rebounds and a steal Saturday in Oregon Tech’s 109-72 home win against New Hope Christian in Klamath Falls.
Friday, he had two points and a rebound in a 79-78 home win against Antelope Valley.
Men’s swimming
Trevor Gourley (Corvallis) won the 100-yard freestyle (48.51 seconds) and 200 freestyle (1:48.0) Saturday in Linfield’s 121-83 home win against Whitman in McMinnville.
He also helped the Wildcats win the 200 medley relay (1:39.45).
Friday, he was third in the 200 individual medley (2:03.82) and 100 freestyle (48.89) in a 129-76 home loss to Whitworth.
Gourley also swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:16.39).
Wrestling
Cal Poly’s Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) was fourth at 157 pounds and teammate Ty Schilling (Sweet Home) fifth at 149 in last weekend’s Black Knight Invitational in West Point, New York.
The Mustangs were sixth in the eight-team tournament.
Women’s basketball
Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) had nine points, five assists and a steal Saturday in Chemeketa’s 83-79 loss to Mount Hood in Yakima, Washington.
Friday, she had 15 points, one rebound, two assists and a steal in a 69-56 loss to Wenatchee Valley in Yakima.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had one rebound Saturday in Willamette’s 58-45 home win against Evergreen State in Salem.
Friday, she had six points, two rebound, one assist and one steal in a 56-54 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at George Fox in Newberg.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had one assist Friday in Northwest Christian’s 93-26 exhibition loss at Boise State.
***
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had a rebound Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 62-54 loss to Centralia in the Lane Titan Classic in Eugene.
Football
John Bates (Lebanon) had one tackle Friday in Boise State’s 45-14 win at New Mexico in Albuquerque.