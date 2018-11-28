Volleyball
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 17 assists, two digs and an ace Wednesday in Southern Oregon’s three-set sweep of St. Xavier in pool play at the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added nine digs and three aces and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) three kills, one block assist and one dig for the Raiders.
Ryan had 13 digs and an assist Tuesday as Southern Oregon opens NAIA national tournament pool play with a three-set sweep of Jamestown (N.D.) in Sioux City, Iowa.
Rube added seven kills, two digs and an assist and Bogatin 10 assists, four digs and an ace.
Also at the national tournament, Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had five kills, two block assists and a dig Wednesday in Corban’s four-set loss to Dordt in a pool play match. Tuesday, she had three kills and one block assist in a four-set win against The Master’s in the opening round of pool play.
Southern Oregon, seeded second in its pool, completes pool play Thursday against Viterbo (Wisc.). Corban, seeded third in its four-team pool, finishes pool play Thursday versus Reinhardt.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the single-elimination 16-team bracket, which begins play Friday.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had six kills, one assist, one ace, two block assists and three digs Friday in Oregon State’s four-set home loss to Oregon.
She had four kills, one ace, one block assist and two digs Nov. 21 in a three-set loss at Washington State.
Men’s basketball
Riley Davis (Philomath) had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and two blocks Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 102-80 win against Pierce at the Pierce tournament in Lakewood, Washington.
Teammate Seth Cullison (South Albany) added four points, five rebounds and two assists.
Davis had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks Saturday in a 91-81 tournament loss to Whatcom. Cullison had two points.
Friday, Davis had seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in an 84-71 tournament victory versus Columbia Basin. Cullison added four points and three rebounds.
***
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 13 points, one assist and one block Sunday in Clackamas’ 91-74 win against Whatcom at the Pierce tournament in Lakewood, Washington.
Saturday, he had five points, three rebounds and two assists in a 73-70 tournament victory versus Pierce.
Harris had 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal Friday in a 78-66 tournament win against Bellevue.
***
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had one assist Friday in Oregon Tech’s 96-80 tournament loss to Providence (Montana) in Havre, Montana.
Football
John Bates (Lebanon) had two catches for 35 yards, including a 30-yarder that set up a touchdown, Saturday in Boise State’s 33-24 home win against Utah State.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) punted six times with a 45.2-yard average, including a long of 68 and four downed inside the 20, Saturday in Wyoming’s 31-3 win at New Mexico in Albuquerque.
***
Drew Kell (Crescent Valley) had one tackle Friday in Oregon State’s 55-15 home loss to Oregon. Keegan Firth (Crescent Valley) also played for the Beavers.
Women’s basketball
Ali Nelke (West Albany) leads Western Oregon in points (9.3) and rebounds (7.0) this season. The Wolves are 1-3.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had seven points Tuesday in Northwest Christian’s home loss to Corban in Eugene.
***
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had four points and a rebound Saturday in Umpqua’s 87-56 win against Olympic at the Clackamas tournament in Oregon City.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had two points and an assist Nov. 21 in Willamette’s 51-42 win at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, California.
***
Katie Skipworth (Lebanon) had two points, two rebounds and a steal Tuesday in Skagit Valley’s 72-61 loss at Tacoma (Wash.).
Women's soccer
Oregon State redshirt freshman Mylene Gorzynski (Corvallis) has been named to the Pac-12 all-academic first team.
Gorzynski, a midfielder, is majoring in biochemisty and molecular biology.