Football
J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had six catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in Linfield’s 47-41 win at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
The second touchdown was a 59-yard game-winning score with 35 seconds left. It came one play after Puget Sound had taken the lead.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had five catches for 67 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown, Saturday in Pacific’s 44-13 home win against Willamette in Forest Grove.
***
Trey Adams (Crescent Valley) made four tackles Saturday in Northern Colorado’s 48-13 home loss to Eastern Washington in Greeley.
***
Drew Kell (Crescent Valley) had three tackles Saturday in Oregon State’s 38-21 home loss to USC.
***
Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) had three tackles Saturday in Southern Oregon’s 37-21 home win against Montana State-Northern in Ashland.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had two punts for a 31.5-yard average Saturday in Wyoming’s 24-9 home win against San Jose State in Laramie.
Volleyball
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) recorded 20 assists and a dig Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set win at Northwest Christian in Eugene.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 12 digs and one ace and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) four kills and two block assists.
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 12 assists, six digs, one kill and one ace for Northwest Christian.
Friday, Bogatin had 15 assists and six digs in a three-set loss at Corban in Salem. Ryan had six digs and Rube four kills and one dig. Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had two block assists and one kill for Corban.
Also Friday, Northern had 22 assists and 14 digs in a three-set home loss to Oregon Tech.
Saturday, Clark recorded five kills and a block assist in a three-set home win against Oregon Tech.
***
Madelynn Norris (Lebanon) had 31 assists, nine digs and a block assist Saturday in Linn-Benton’s three-set home win against Southwestern Oregon.
Teammate Kya Knuth (Lebanon) added 13 digs, one kill, one assist and one ace; Ally Tow (Sweet Home) nine kills, four digs, two aces and a block assist; and Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) six kills and an ace.
Friday, Norris had 40 assists, five kills, five digs, one ace and one block assist in a three-set home sweep of Umpqua.
Tow had 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces; Aflatooni 14 digs, one ace and one block assist; and Knuth 13 digs, two assists and two aces.
***
Lauren Kerlegan (Lebanon) had 18 kills, nine digs, three block assists, two aces and a block assist Friday in Chemeketa’s four-set home win against Mount Hood in Salem.
Teammate Eleanor Belton (Corvallis) added seven kills, three digs, three block assists and a solo block.
Kerlegan had 10 kills, nine digs, five aces and two block assists Oct. 31 in a four-set home win versus Clark. Belton had five kills, one dig and one block assist.
***
Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) had seven kills, three digs and a block assist Sunday in Oregon State’s three-set home loss to USC.
Friday, she had seven kills, four block assists, four digs and one assist in a five-set home loss to UCLA.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had five kills, three block assists, one dig and one solo block Friday in Lower Columbia’s three-set home loss to Pierce in Longview, Washington.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) added two kills, one dig, one solo block and one block assist.
Miller had 11 kills, two solo blocks, two block assists, one assist and one dig Oct. 31 in a three-set loss at Highline in Des Moines, Washington. Reab had six kills, two digs and a block assist.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had five kills, three aces and a kill Saturday in Portland State’s four-set home win against Eastern Washington.
She had five digs and an assist Nov. 1 in a four-set home loss to Idaho.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had four kills Friday in Hawaii Pacific’s five-set home loss to Azusa Pacific in Honolulu.
She had 10 kills, two digs and a block assist Oct. 31 in a five-set home win versus Point Loma.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was seventh in Saturday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet in Issaquah, Washington.
Nichol completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 14 seconds. Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 24th in 18:57 to help the Owls win a second straight team title.
Corban was fifth in the seven-team meet.
Men’s basketball
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had four points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal Friday in Oregon Tech’s 99-49 win at New Hope Christian in Eugene.
A night earlier, also at New Hope Christian, Stueve had five points, five rebounds and an assist in a 113-71 victory.
***
Dyshawn Hobson (Corvallis) had a combined three points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in Northwest Christian’s two games in Rocklin, California, last weekend.
The Beacons defeated Menlo 82-76 Friday and lost 89-76 to host William Jessup on Saturday.
Women’s basketball
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had a combined five points, five rebounds and two assists last weekend in Northwest Christian’s two games in Rocklin, California.
The Beacons defeated Bethesda 91-45 on Friday and lost 69-67 to host William Jessup on Saturday.
Women’s soccer
Holly Bartholomew (Corvallis) took one shot Friday in Pacific’s 1-0 home loss to Linfield in Forest Grove.