Oregon State freshman linebacker Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 56-38 win at Arizona.
A freshman linebacker, Speights had 10 tackles, including six solos and half a sack. It’s the second time in two games that he’s had a season-high 10 tackles.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had nine catches for 116 yards, including a long of 47 and a 6-yard touchdown reception, Saturday in Pacific’s 60-55 home win against Puget Sound in Forest Grove.
He also had two kickoff returns for 51 yards and an 11-yard punt return.
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had three tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 45-14 win at Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Volleyball
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had 20 kills, 19 digs, four block assists, two aces and an assist Saturday in Linn-Benton’s four-set home loss to Rogue.
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) added 14 kills, nine digs, one solo block and one block assist; Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) 13 kills, three digs and one assist; and Alexis Chapman (West Albany) four digs, two block assists and one kill.
Friday, Tedrow had 18 kills and three digs in a three-set home sweep of Southwestern Oregon.
Tow added 16 kills, 16 digs, four block assists and two aces and Aflatooni 10 kills, 16 digs and one assist. Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had six digs for SWOCC.
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had a team-high 14 kills and a block assist Saturday in a four-set loss at California.
She had six kills, two block assists and three digs Friday in a three-set loss at Stanford.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 17 assists, two aces and two digs Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set sweep at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added nine digs and two assists.
Friday, Bogatin had 38 assists and seven digs and Ryan 31 digs and one assist in a five-set win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 30 assists, six digs, four kills and two block assists Saturday in Northwest Christian’s three-set home sweep of Warner Pacific in Eugene.
She had 25 assists, three kills, six digs, two aces and one block assist Friday in a three-set home win versus Multnomah.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 15 assists, six digs, one kill and one ace Sunday in Oregon Tech’s three-set win at Walla Walla (Washington).
Saturday, she had six assists and six digs in a three-set loss at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
***
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had nine kills, seven digs, two aces and one assist Friday in Highline’s four-set home win against Tacoma in Des Moines, Washington.
She had five kills and two digs Oct. 30 in a three-set sweep at Green River in Auburn, Washington.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had eight kills, two block assists and a dig Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s five-set home win against Hawaii Hilo in Honolulu.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had seven kills, one solo block and one block assist Saturday in Corban’s three-set home win versus Multnomah in Salem.
***
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had five kills and a block assist Friday in Lower Columbia’s three-set home win against Green River in Longview, Washington.
Men’s wrestling
Cal Poly’s Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) won the freshman-sophomore 149-pound division at Saturday’s Michigan State Open in East Lansing.
Lamer went 4-0 with two pins and two decisions, including a 5-2 victory against Pitt’s Luke Kemerer in the championship match.
Brother and teammate Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) was 1-2 in the open 157-pound bracket.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) had a combined three goals and one assist Sunday in Concordia Irvine’s two matches at the Pepperdine Invite in Malibu, California.
The Eagles defeated Cal Lutheran 19-16 and lost to Pepperdine 19-8.
Women’s soccer
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) scored one goal on two shots Sunday in Corban’s 2-1 home loss to Rocky Mountain in Salem.
Men’s soccer
Oswaldo Ramirez (South Albany) had an assist and took one shot Sunday in Northwest Christian’s 4-1 home win against Walla Walla in Springfield.
Friday, he scored a goal in a 4-1 home loss to Rocky Mountain.
***
Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) had eight saves in 43-plus minutes Sunday in Pacific’s 2-1 home win against Puget Sound in Forest Grove.
Men’s cross-country
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 40th in Saturday’s Northwest Conference championship meet in Tacoma, Washington.
He finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in a personal-best 27 minutes, 35 seconds. The Boxers were eighth of nine teams
Women’s cross-country
George Fox’s Jessica Neal (Central Linn) was 40th at the Northwest Conference championship meet Saturday in Tacoma, Washington.
She ran the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 24 minutes, 20 seconds. Teammate Amarie Miller (Santiam Christian) was 65th in 25:13.
George Fox was ninth of nine teams.
Women’s basketball
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had six points, two rebounds and three assists Friday in Willamette’s 49-42 home loss to Corban in Salem.
Men’s basketball
Dyshawn Hobson (Corvallis) had a combined two rebounds, two steals and an assist in Northwest Christian’s two losses in Rocklin, California.
The Beacons lost 85-72 to Menlo on Friday and 80-77 to William Jessup on Saturday.
